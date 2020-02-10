Large stock indices wiggle in early trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Shares fluctuate between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street after a large gain last week. Markets have swung strongly in both directions in recent weeks, while investors are trying to estimate how much damage a virus from China is doing to the global economy. European and Asian indices fell mainly. Oil prices fell while US government bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.56%. The S&P 500 rose 1 point to 3,329. The industrial average of Dow Jones had changed little at 29,104 and the Nasdaq rose by 13 points to 9,534.

Global stock markets slipped on Monday after China reported an increase in new virus cases and analysts warned of optimism that the disease is under control may be premature.

The indices in London and Frankfurt were lower in afternoon trading and Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul closed lower. Shanghai moved into negative territory for most of the day.

A decline last week in daily Chinese reports of new virus cases fed investor optimism the disease and the economic impact could fade. But economists and industry analysts warn that the outbreak still weighs in retail, tourism, electronics, shipping and other areas.

Markets took the decline “as an early indication of containment,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

“But this may well prove to be premature lighting,” Varathan said, adding that market lighting is “at best superficial, if not essentially no, lighting at the moment.”

In Europe, the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2% to 7,452 and the German DAX lost 0.3% to 13,473. The CAC 40 of France withdrew by 0.4% to 6,007.

On Wall Street, the futures for the S&P 500 index and for the Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell by about 0.1%.

In Asia, Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.6% at 23,685.98 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 27,225.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index went against the trend and won 0.5% to 2,890.49, suggesting that government-backed entities bought equities to strengthen public confidence.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,201.07 and the S&P-ASX 200 from Sydney was 0.1% lower at 7,012.50. The Sensex in India lost 0.6% to 40,910.93.

China reported 3,062 new virus cases in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday. That was a 15% increase from Saturday’s count in a reminder of continuing uncertainty about the disease, which prompted authorities to reduce most access to the central city of Wuhan and to impose travel and other restrictions on others.

China’s central bank promised additional loans to companies involved in the fight against the virus. The government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, makers of medical supplies and other companies.

Authorities use targeted loans and government spending instead of a broad incentive, said Iris Pang of ING in a report.

“It seems that policy makers do not want to confuse emergency policy with standard relaxation policy,” Pang said. “We may not see broad economic policy actions in the short term.”

Since mid-January, central banks in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand have lowered interest rates to mitigate the impact of disease measures.

On Wall Street, shares broke a four-day winning series and fell Friday but ended the best week in the US market in eight months.

Stronger corporate profits and the hope that global central banks can support markets has contributed to the diffuse fear of the Chinese virus. But analysts said investors took profits on Friday amid continuing uncertainty about the global impact of the virus.

ENERGY: American crude oil benchmark lost 7 cents to $ 50.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York trade fair. The contract fell 63 cents on Friday. Brent crude oil, used to price international oils, gave up 10 cents to $ 54.37 a barrel in London. It slipped 46 cents the previous session.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 109.76 yen from Friday’s 109.72 yen. The euro won from $ 1.0948 to $ 1.0952.

