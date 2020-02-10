Large iPhone factory in China resumes production with 10% staff

Apple supplier Foxconn was allowed to resume production at a major factory in China after being forced to close production after an outbreak of coronavirus, but only 10% of the factory’s workforce managed to return, a source told Reuters. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, was given the green light to resume production in the eastern central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, the person with immediate knowledge of the case said. However, according to the source, the company is not yet allowed to restart production in Shenzhen, a southern production hub.

The two factories together form the bulk of Foxconn’s assembly lines for Apple’s iPhones, and the delays are likely to affect global shipments. Market research firm Trendforce lowered the March forecast for iPhone production by around 10% to 41 million handsets on Monday. Apple itself gave a broader than usual revenue range for the last quarter of March to account for uncertainty because of the virus that claimed more than 900 lives and infected more than 40,000 people. An Apple spokeswoman in Shanghai was not immediately available for comment. Apple rival and China’s largest smartphone maker, Huawei, said it had resumed production of consumer and carrier equipment last week and that operations were running normally.

Approximately 16,000 people, or less than 10% of Foxconn’s staff in Zhengzhou, have returned to the plant, the source said, adding that executives were trying very hard to negotiate with authorities to control production in other parts of China, including Kunshan, resume in southeast Jiangsu. province. “Our request to resume production (in Shenzhen) was rejected. We need to improve our virus control measures for a new check, “said the person who refused to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly about this. The Shenzhen authorities will perform another factory check later this week, the person said.

Employees in Shenzhen were told not to return to work on Tuesday, according to an internal Reuters note. The corona virus outbreak – declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization – has disrupted Chinese production and forced companies such as Hyundai Motor to stop the production of cars in some factories. Some companies, including Samsung Electronics, limped back to work on Monday, but hundreds of factories and stores remain closed throughout China. Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, said in a statement that employee safety was top priority and that it cooperates with authorities to meet the requirements to resume production throughout China “in a staggered and orderly manner” .

Foxconn employees who are working again on Monday after an extended New Year’s holiday have been told by Reuters internal memos that they must wear masks, undergo temperature checks and adhere to a specific dinner system. Most senior Taiwanese officials have been told not to return to China, and those who had to do so needed permission from Chairman Liu Young-Way, the person said.

Foxconn, which makes devices for global electronics companies, has built its own production lines in the southern province of Guangdong to make masks for its hundreds of thousands of employees, focusing on two million masks per day at the end of February, the memos showed. Foxconn shares fell 2.4% in Monday trading, and lagged behind a 0.3% decline in the broader market. They have fallen by more than 11% since the market reopened after the pause of the Lunar New Year.

