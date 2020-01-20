Large groups of doctors are calling on the United States to ensure coverage for everyone

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Given the priority of health care in the election year, a large medical organization on Monday called for comprehensive government action to ensure coverage for everyone, reduce costs and improve the common good of Americans.

The American College of Physicians said that the US health care system is “sick and needs a bold new prescription” and endorsed one of the two general approaches democratic presidential candidates are debating: a government-led “payer” system that does this would cover anyone or a new “public option” government plan that provides comprehensive insurance coverage to compete with private insurance companies.

But the group’s president, Dr. Robert McLean said his organization does not sign concrete proposals, such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All bill or the combination of a former vice president Joe Biden’s public option. “Obamacare” and representation of Medicare in negotiating prescription drug prices.

Instead, the group came to their recommendations by analyzing the evidence available to find out how best to solve the country’s problems with high costs, insurance gaps, uneven quality and astonishing complexity.

“We believe that there is a realistic chance that either of these approaches will take us to a much, much better place,” said McLean. “It doesn’t seem to be partisan, but I would say it’s inevitable political because politics is political.”

One problem that Sanders’ plan poses for the McLean group is the reliance on Medicare rates, which are far below those paid by private insurance companies.

Although less well known than the American Medical Association, the group represents physicians who are critical to healthcare. The 141,000 members in the United States are internal medicine specialists who focus on adults from Medicare recipients to people in their years of work covered by employer plans.

Doctors have traditionally been a central part of national health debates. The approval of the AMA helped President Barack Obama pass the Affordable Care Act, and medical groups were a core element of the coalition that blocked President Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal the law.

Approximately half of the U.S. adults support a national Medicare for All plan, as recently surveyed by the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation. A public option finds more support, about two thirds support it. Both ideas meet with strong opposition from health insurance companies and other players in the industry.

McLean said his group is looking for comprehensive solutions that take coverage, cost, quality, and complexity into account. It would not be enough to cope with one area and not the other, he said. He said Republican proposals to encourage patients to be better health care consumers fail because they do not close the coverage gaps or provide comprehensive benefits.

The framework of his organization has been described in a number of articles published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

