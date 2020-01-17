Lara Trump supports black voices for Trump with cumbersome Snapchat filter

If a good thing has arisen from the embarrassing mutual thirst between black conservatives who seek political power and Trump activists who like to take advantage of it, there are moments like this: a very white Lara Trump, the “Black Voices For Trump “rocks hat filters on Instagram.

As disturbing as it was to see this photo in Lara Trump’s Instagram story (saying “Get your # Trump2020 Snapchat filter today”), she’s not pretending to be The Blacks ™ representative. It supports Black Voices For Trump, an organization for President Trump’s black supporters.

The group already has the blessings of the President and Vice President Pence, both of whom participated in the establishment of the organization in November 2019. And, according to The Guardian, the group has an advisory board filled to the brim with the most disgusting black conservatives America must have, including an esteemed favorite that the right to roam: Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr. ( A nice memory a few days before his namesake vacation, while the King’s legacy for economic reform and fighting imperialist wars lives on for millions, not for his niece, who likes to use King’s name to advance her right agenda.)

But for a glorious Caucasian moment, there was no context, and all that mattered was that Lara Trump was wearing a hat filter that had “black voices” on it, and she looked like an idiot. Take me back