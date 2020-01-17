Lara Trump: Is the president's daughter-in-law the new Ivanka?

Of all the president’s children, Ivanka, the president’s second son, has assumed the most important role within the administration.

In addition to replacing the role of First Lady shortly after the inauguration of his father, while his wife Melania stayed in New York, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were assigned as senior advisors.

Recently, however, another of Trump’s heirs has been increasingly seen in the spotlight, a place where he seems more comfortable while discussing his father-in-law’s ability to lead the country.

Lara Trump, 37, is the wife of President Eric’s son, and it was easy to overlook her when she boarded the Trump train in 2016. While some credit her that she helped the president secure the Republican vote in North Carolina, the Lara’s home In the state, Ivanka, 38, often eclipsed her, the original bright star of Trump’s campaign.

After starting her career as a pastry chef before moving to CBS Inside Edition, where she worked as an associate producer, Lara later assumed the role of host of “Real News Updates,” a series of weekly videos for the campaign.

1/29

Trump designs his “You’re fired!” pose at his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At that time he was known as a reality star in The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition.

Getty

3/29

The first signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency can be found everywhere. No less important in his 2011 book “It’s time to get tough: make the United States back to be number 1”

Getty

04/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long argued that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

05/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

06/29

Trump considered running for the 2012 elections, where he would have faced Barack Obama. He is speaking here at an event for a group of Republican women.

Getty

29/7

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central barbecue in 2011. He is photographed here being roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

08/29

Since this Trump store is located in the Trump Tower lobby, it can be said that Trump sells products of himself outside his own home

Getty

29/9

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 offer. Here he appears with Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Getty

10/29

He did not end up running in 2012 after all, but supported Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen was controversial in 2012 when he began pressuring the Scottish government against wind power so that they would not install turbines off the coast in their new field.

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discourages wind power.

AFP / Getty

13/29

He still found time for a round, of course

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would run for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 Republican elections.

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divisive, causing controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared a Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the television debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and his wife Melania vote in the presidential elections on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton acknowledged the defeat at 2:50 am on November 9 and President-elect Trump quickly delivered his victory speech to a crowd of supporters.

Getty

19/29

News coverage worldwide focused on the great political unrest that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even swearing he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet with Trump after the elections.

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the ‘largest’ in witnessing an inauguration, a statement that was proven to be untrue. .

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 execution orders, most of any president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. He stands here in front of a prototype for a section of the wall.

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not provided few opportunities to take pictures.

Getty

26/29

Trump was received in the United Kingdom by the Queen and a state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace in his honor.

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019.

EPA

28/29

One of the most significant meetings Trump held with another leader was with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first acting president to step on North Korea

Getty

29/29

2020 will see President Trump fight for a second term, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

“I bet you haven’t heard all about the president’s achievements this week, because there is a lot of fake news,” he said in one of the program’s first videos.

Now, however, as Lara continues in her role as principal advisor to the president’s re-election campaign, she has been increasingly implemented as one of the Trump administration’s star spokespersons.

While it may not yet be as recognizable as Ivanka, Lara is quickly becoming a force in its own right.

This is how Lara could be the new Ivanka, both in her personal life and in the political sphere.

Your social media accounts promote a realistic family life

In August 2019, Lara and Eric welcomed their second son, a daughter named Carolina Dorothy. Since then, Lara has frequently posted family updates on Instagram, from photos of children enjoying an informal lunch of fries on the beach or joking about one of the struggles of motherhood, the inability to get a good image of the family.

In March 2017, he told Hello! Magazine that she and her husband lead a “fairly normal life”.

“Our favorite place to be is our home outside of New York City,” he said. “It’s quiet and relaxing, just the two of us and our dogs.”

Ivanka maintains a similar appearance on social networks, as he regularly posts photos of her, her husband and their three young children.

He resigned from his career to be part of the presidency.

Like her sister-in-law, she had to give up her homonymous fashion business due to the possible conflict of interest, Lara decided to leave her own career, leaving her role on television during the last two months of the 2016 presidential campaign to join. the cause.

At that time, he said: “When you inform your family about the program you work for, it is a bit difficult.”

In addition to the president’s own media outlet, Lara is a regular guest on Fox News.

She is very loyal to the president

Nor unlike Ivanka, Lara has spoken in support of her father-in-law on numerous occasions.

“My father-in-law is a very loyal individual and he is very loyal to people who are loyal to him,” he told Fox News previously. “When he feels that someone is not doing a good job, or not being loyal, he will correct it, and I think that is what we have seen in the White House so far.”

She has aroused controversy.

No stranger to controversy, Lara Trump frequently faces a violent reaction by her comments.

In November 2019, the president’s daughter-in-law attacked the media during a campaign event and told attendees “the media vilify us, tell us all the names in the book, make it very difficult to externally support this president. “

In April of last year, Lara criticized Angela Merkel’s decision in 2015 to welcome refugees, calling it “one of the worst things that has happened to Germany.”

More recently, he attacked presidential candidate Joe Biden for his speech impediment at a Women’s event by Trump in Iowa.

Lara Trump teases Joe Biden for stuttering

“I’m supposed to want him to fail every lap, but every time he goes on stage or they turn to him, I wonder,” Joe, can you get him out? Let’s say the words, Joe. “You feel bad for him. The problem is that he is his favorite, guys, okay?” He said.

There have been concerns about overreach

Just as Ivanka and Jared have faced growing legal concerns about their roles in the White House, Lara’s own role, which has included the ability to organize high-level meetings in a variety of initiatives, has been questioned.

These meetings included attempts to obtain support for a $ 10 million initiative for a Veterans Affairs program, Newsweek reports.

“I can’t remember that something like this happened in my time,” David Gergen, a presidential adviser who served in four White House administrations, told the media. “This White House is running as a family business, and campaigning is their daily bread.”

The Independent has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

