LaQuan Smith Fall / Winter 2020 Review

Unfortunately, LaQuan Smith did not send any plastic cheetah print dresses, cowboy hats or thongs this season. It doesn’t matter, because luxury onesies, wavy quilted jackets and hoe bags are certainly enough!

LaQuan Smith is not for everyone. If you don’t want to dress like a hot, extremely rich bitch, it’s best to look elsewhere. But for those who still suck at the altar of Matrix-like trench coats draped over body-hugging catsuits, or impossible little mini skirts, Smith has you covered. For a large part of the collection, Smith interpolates the now trendy mini skirt and puffer coat combo, which have also appeared on the catwalks of Balenciaga and Versace in similar variations. (Although the approaches could no longer be different, given the large difference in clientele.)

But the great thing about LaQuan Smith is his in-depth knowledge of the market for which he designs. These are clothes for Instagram-obsessed super models and influencers who can’t wait to squat on dirty sidewalks from New York City and Paris with these looks. (Probably also with a few small sunglasses.) And this is not necessarily a criticism of LaQuan, but instead a celebration of the fact that at least one designer this season knows the customer base he is trying to dress. Many more prestigious brands, with many more prestigious creative directors such as Saint Laurent, have not achieved comparable success in that respect.

Padded jackets (and now skirts) are also becoming more frequent on the catwalk, especially in New York, but LaQuan has devised a number of fun ways to play with the medium. The technique is used in several pieces to make a crocodile-like texture of the fabrics, which has grown in popularity alongside snake skin. There is also a game on nylon pants that I would probably never take off if I get the chance. Everything for a baggy, sexy jogging pants!

Unfortunately, puffer-like high-heeled boots seem to pop a bit next to each other to feel too innovative here. Similar designs have also been made popular by other fast fashion brands such as Fashion Nova and wholesalers in AliExpress. But perhaps this speaks more to Smith’s understanding of what his customers want, which is perhaps more of the same! But still, in an industry that is as wasteful as fashion, it’s a bit difficult to overlook trends recycling rather than imagine what could be.

Fashion Week is also normally a hostile space for women who are not the highly criticized sample sizes; Smith has paid some attention to exploring a plus-size model – only one! – to present one of the more revealing designs. But one glance from 43 outfits is still not enough to put the very specific body type for whom Smith designs on paper. Also note: the model is not in a romper like the others, but in a midi dress with much fewer cut-outs. Why not a bodysuit? I would like to see it!

Still, I can’t help but crave these clothes, even if they stretch a bit too much over my proportions larger than the sample size. At least I could go the route that most other designers and stylists go, and find one of those oversized jackets or bulky trousers to float around in, praying that one day I can also bob around in some hot, rich bitch clothes like that of LaQuan Smith!

