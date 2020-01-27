Lana Del Rey got her 2020 Grammys dress from Dillard (probably)

Picture: Getty

If pre-presentations on the red carpet are not an exercise to find out who the new E! News hosts provide an opportunity to determine the number of lengthy questions Billie Eilish will answer before she manages to enter the building. (I guess she’s given a non-alcoholic black teardrop drink there, which can be seen in the music video “When the Party’s Over.”) However, sometimes these 30-second interviews can bring real gold. A perfect example: An entertainment Tonight reporter asked Lana Del Rey about her silver dress at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday evening and it turned out that she had got it in the mall.

“So I actually had a different dress and then my boyfriend and I got a belt for him in the mall and I saw it and I loved it,” she said to ET. “So this is a last minute dress, but I love it.”

Since I watched the clip on repeat, I have been patiently waiting for an internet seeker / aspiring stylist to find the dress. By Monday morning someone had found it on Twitter on the Dillard website. The designer is Aidan Mattox, the dress is currently on sale for $ 441 from $ 588 and it is the “Art Deco dress with fringe details and keyhole neckline and fluttering sleeves”. It’s also sold in other department stores like Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales Yes, Lana Del Rey seems to have picked it up at the mall.

I would love this extremely suburban story even if the dress were hideous (or whatever the luxury version of ballet flats / skinny jeans / whatever other casual wear Del Rey wears on her regular trips to Starbucks), but that Dress it’s really beautiful and so much you – it’s the perfect dress for a glamorous mall walker.

If it’s hard for you to imagine Del Rey coming to the mall with a beau, let me remind you that she’s with a handsome reality TV policeman named Sean “Sticks” Larkin. He is in the middle of the demographics of the Dillard. I can’t wait to see paparazzi photos showing Wetzel’s pretzels.

Jezebel has contacted Lana Del Rey representatives and will update this post when we know the exact origin of the dress.