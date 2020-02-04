Lana Condor’s “To All the Boys” premiere dress is a polka dot dream

Scroll to view more pictures

If you haven’t watched To all the Boys I loved before at least five times while putting ice cream and popcorn in your mouth (and maybe crying), are you alive at all ?! Like many others, I was eagerly waiting for the next part of the romantic comedy series, and on Monday evening the cast and crew got their first look at To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you. I’m incredibly jealous of this little taste, but at least Lana Condor’s first dress “To All the Boys” is something I have to think about when I count the hours until the film is officially released on Netflix on February 12th.

Lana Condor wore the chicest puff-sleeved polka-dot dress and went to the To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you red carpet. The actress actually looked like a couture Minnie Mouse, and I’m not angry with it. The polka dots, puff sleeves, and bows in Condor’s hair were incredibly reminiscent of the famous cartoon – but in the most fashionable way. The whole ensemble felt like a subtle homage to Minnie. Maybe it was intentional; Maybe it wasn’t that way. The red carpet from Lana Condor is still up to date.

Of course, Lana Condor was not at the premiere of To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you alone. The rest of the cast joined her, including her two love interests – played by Jordan Fisher (a new addition to the series) and Noah Centineo. Both men looked good as always (I mean Jordan Fisher was wearing a silver suit!), But Lana Condor’s outfit is still taking the cake for this premiere.

To all guys: P.S. I Still Love You can watch us all on Netflix on February 12th. Until then, I look at photos of the cast and look at the first part of the rom com film series again. Lara Jean (and Lana Condor), you have my heart forever.