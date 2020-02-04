Lana Condor’s “To All the Boys” premiere dress is a polka dot dream

By
Paul Tualau
-
0
9
Lana Condor Looks Like a Couture Minnie Mouse In This Puffy-Sleeved Dress

Scroll to view more pictures

If you haven’t watched To all the Boys I loved before at least five times while putting ice cream and popcorn in your mouth (and maybe crying), are you alive at all ?! Like many others, I was eagerly waiting for the next part of the romantic comedy series, and on Monday evening the cast and crew got their first look at To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you. I’m incredibly jealous of this little taste, but at least Lana Condor’s first dress “To All the Boys” is something I have to think about when I count the hours until the film is officially released on Netflix on February 12th.

Lana Condor wore the chicest puff-sleeved polka-dot dress and went to the To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you red carpet. The actress actually looked like a couture Minnie Mouse, and I’m not angry with it. The polka dots, puff sleeves, and bows in Condor’s hair were incredibly reminiscent of the famous cartoon – but in the most fashionable way. The whole ensemble felt like a subtle homage to Minnie. Maybe it was intentional; Maybe it wasn’t that way. The red carpet from Lana Condor is still up to date.

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock.

Of course, Lana Condor was not at the premiere of To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you alone. The rest of the cast joined her, including her two love interests – played by Jordan Fisher (a new addition to the series) and Noah Centineo. Both men looked good as always (I mean Jordan Fisher was wearing a silver suit!), But Lana Condor’s outfit is still taking the cake for this premiere.

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock.
Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

To all guys: P.S. I Still Love You can watch us all on Netflix on February 12th. Until then, I look at photos of the cast and look at the first part of the rom com film series again. Lara Jean (and Lana Condor), you have my heart forever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here