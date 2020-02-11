Lana Condor’s friend Anthony’s resemblance to Peter From “To All the Boys 2”

She may be in “To all the Boys” that I loved before, but her IRL love life is so much more romantic. Lana Condor’s friend Anthony is the sweetest resemblance to Peter from To All the Boys. The 22-year-old Condor revealed in the cover story of StyleCaster’s self-love edition how different and similar her relationship with the musician Anthony De La Torre to the romances of her character Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys is: PS I always love you yet that debuted on February 12 on Netflix.

Condor, who has been with De La Torre since 2015 and lives with him in a Seattle house, said that her friend is more like John Ambrose (a.k.a. reserved and sensitive) than Peter, who is the definition of a macho jock. However, Condor sees a similarity between Anthony and Peter. She referred to a line from the book “To All the Boys I Loved,” in which Kitty Lara Jean says, “He looks at you very much, Lara Jean. If you don’t pay attention. He looks at you to see if you have a good time. “

“My boyfriend does that. He’s very concerned about my well-being all the time,” said Condor in the cover story of StyleCaster’s self-love issue. “He looks at me when I don’t look, and he always tries to check in and make sure that I’m fine. “

The Netflix actress also noted that she wasn’t too similar to Lara Jean either. Although many fans compare the two, Condor admits that she and Lara Jean couldn’t be more different. For starters, Condor is more of a thriller reader than a romance fan. She also sees her style as more mature and trendy than quirky and neat, which was Lara Jeans’ characteristic aesthetic. It is also Condor’s dream to act in a war film that Lara Jean cannot imagine. Given that Condor is a few years older than Lara Jean, she also feels safer – although she admits that she still finds herself like her figure.

“Lara Jean is very calm and shy and is still trying to find her voice,” Condor told StyleCaster. “And me too. But I’m a lot louder.”