Lana Condor was said to have been like a “walking anime” during an audition

Before her success in “To All Boys I Loved Before”, Lana Condor was asked to audition for “Walking Anime”. In her StyleCaster self-love cover story, Condor, 22, told of the stereotypical roles for which she auditioned, including nail salon workers and characters with strong accents. She also remembers a casting director who asks her if she could be more like a “walking anime” in an audition that she simulates with a giggle and covers her mouth with her hand. They wanted me to be cute because they think they are Asian, ”she said. “It is often assumed that I have an accent, and I don’t.”

Condor – who appears in TATB and its sequel as Lara Jean Covey. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12, also opened at the time she was asked to be more like Hello Kitty during an audition. “I thought ‘Hmm. What? You mean the cat without a mouth because when they developed Hello Kitty they didn’t want women to speak? “She said in her StyleCaster self-love cover story.

But perhaps one of Condor’s most common questions is to read lines in Mandarin even though she doesn’t speak it. “Casting rooms sometimes say:” But she doesn’t speak Mandarin ?! “And I mean,” Well, I’m not a Chinese. “Just because I’m Asian, do you suppose I speak Mandarin? That’s funny. Because when I read the breakdown, you said you needed an Asian-American actress. You didn’t specifically say that [Chinese or Mandarin],” she said to StyleCaster.

Before “To All the Boys” Condor also announced that she was typed in supporting roles either as a best friend or as a nerdy character. “You’re either a shy computer nerd or your best friend for comedic relief,” she said. Only at All the Boys did she see herself as the main actress. Since then, the film has changed her life. She teased a scene in the upcoming sequel, in which Lara Jean goes down stairs and has a Cinderella moment.

“I stand there like” Don’t break this “and it hit me:” Oh my god. I’m going to go down that stairs and have that Cinderella moment. But I’m Asian, ”she said of the cover story of StyleCaster’s self-love issue. “I want other Asian American girls and boys to see this moment and say, ‘Yes! We can have this big staircase! “