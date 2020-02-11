Lana Condor was almost in “Star Wars” as Rose Tico in front of “To All the Boys”

She has a lifelong role as Lara Jean Covey in “To All the Boys I Loved Before”, but Lana Condor was almost cast as Rose Tico in Star Wars and could have been in a completely different cinematic universe. The 22-year-old Condor revealed in her StyleCaster self-love cover story that she was allowed to play the second rose in Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2017. Of course, she lost the role to Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose in The Last Jedi and 2019 in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But Condor doesn’t beat up. Instead, she sees it as a blessing that allowed her to do To All the Boys, the sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you, premiere on Netflix on Wednesday February 12th.

As she explained in her StyleCaster self-love cover story, Condor Rose played before Star Wars 2015: The Force Awakens. She was so close to the role that she read with John Boyega, who plays Rose’s girlfriend and interested Finn in the trilogy.

“This was before The Force Awakens came out and they were already reading for the sequel,” said Condor StyleCaster. “He ate Sugarfish and I had a meeting to get to know him. I remember looking at him and said, “He has no idea what will happen to his life.” He will play the main role in Star Wars. That is so cool. “And then he went up in the air overnight.”

Condor – who also auditioned for the lead role in Disney + High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu – sees their rejection as positive. As she explained, in 2018 she would not have been able to shoot To All the Boys, whom I previously loved, which would become her big break later if she were cast in one of these roles. “If I had made Star Wars, I would not have been able to do To All the Boys. This is an example of how one door closes and another opens,” she told StyleCaster.