Lana Condor almost played Rose Tico in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

X-Men: Apocalypse star Lana Condor revealed in an interview that she almost played Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi instead of Kelly Marie Tran.

Rose Tico from Kelly Marie Tran was introduced in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and has become one of the most controversial characters in the franchise. Unfortunately, Kelly Marie Tran of The Last Jedi left social media because of this, but she did return as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Like every role in Star Wars, many young actresses were ready for Rose Tico, including Lana Condor.

Lana Condor has her start in Hollywood for playing Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse. The stardom of Lana Condor continues to rise after appearing in the Netflix’s To All The Boys films opposite Noah Centineo. In a recent interview with Style Caster, Lana Condor revealed that she was ready for the role of Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

“This was before The Force Awakens was released, and they were already reading for the sequel. He ate Sugarfish and I had a meeting just to get to know him. I remember looking at him and saying, “He has no idea what will happen to his life. He becomes the leader in Star Wars. That’s so cool. “And then he blew up at night. If I had done Star Wars, I wouldn’t have been able to do To All the Boys, so that’s an example of one door closing and the other opening. “

Here is the official summary for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant , Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.