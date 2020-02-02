LaMonica Garrett Haat received about Arrowverse Death from Stephen Amell

LaMonica Garrett got hatred for being responsible for Oliver Amell’s Oliver Queen who died in the Arrowverse.

Now that the Arrowverse crossover Crisis On Infinite Earths has ended and the dust has settled, LaMonica Garrett seems to be the bitter end of receiving hatred. Earlier in the Arrowverse, Oliver Amell’s Oliver signed a deal with LaMonica Garrett’s Monitor to save the life of The Flash and Supergirl. The LaMonica Garrett Monitor revealed that Oliver would die in the coming crisis. The Monitor from LaMonica Garrett finally told the truth, while Oliver Oliver from Stephen Amell eventually sacrificed himself during the crossover event.

Now that Stephen Amell has officially retired from the Arrowverse, LaMonica Garrett becomes hatred for what his character Oliver Queen has done. Except, the thing is that LaMonica Garrett didn’t write any material that resulted in the Arrowverse death of Stephen Amell. Arrowverse star LaMonica Garrett went to Twitter to share a hateful message he had received about the death of the character of Stephen Amell.

It was clear that LaMonica Garrett had nothing to do with Oliver Amell’s Oliver Queen who died in the Arrowverse, something that makes messages like this even more painful. Arrowverse actors have received countless threats and hateful messages over the years because of writing and character choices for which they are not responsible. Unfortunately, it is a recurring trend that shows that some fans remain poisonous and bitter, especially towards the people who bring some of their favorite characters to life. Hopefully, LaMonica Garrett can dispel the shock of Stephen Amell’s character death and take a break from some of Arrowverse’s most toxic fans.

Here is the official summary for the final Crisis on Infinite Earths:

THE EARTH-BREAKING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTH” CROSSOVER concludes – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same again.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.

In addition to the regular cast members of each Arrowverse series, Crisis on Infinite Earths appeared by Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, Brandon Routh as Clark Kent / Superman and Ray Palmer / The Atom, LaMonica Garrett as the Anti-Monitor, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, Tom Welling as Clark Kent / Superman, Ashley Scott Will as Huntress and Burt Ward in a non-specified role.

All five episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths are available on The CW Seed.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

