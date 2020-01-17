Reportedly, Lambert Wilson said that he is in talks to reintroduce his role as The Merovingian in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4.

Warner bros. “The Matrix 4 will be produced this year and will unite a cast of newcomers with franchise veterans Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Allociné, however, reports that Lambert Wilson could be another actor who will repeat his role from the earlier films for The Matrix 4.

According to the outlet, Lambert Wilson has claimed that The Merovingian was in the screenplay for The Matrix and that he is discussing the role in the fourth film. Lambert Wilson, however, would be concerned that due to his theater obligations, he may not be able to participate in the Keanu Reeves film.

As fans may recall, Lambert Wilson’s The Merovingian appeared in the Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions as a powerful program and a self-described “information trader.” Together with his wife, Lambert Wilson’s The Merovingian offers a refuge for banned programs in the Matrix.

The Matrix and its two follow-up pieces together earned a total of $ 1.6 billion from the global box office. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have depicted Neo and Trinity in all three chapters of the Matrix film series, respectively, each directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

Directed by Lana Wachowski from a script she wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchel, The Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Henwick. Production on Keanu Reeves ’The Matrix 4 is said to see an early start date in 2020, with Lana Wachowski also serving as a producer alongside Grant Hill.

The Matrix 4 is expected to be released in the cinema on May 21, 2021.

Source: Allociné

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

