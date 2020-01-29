The whole world is in mourning Kobe Bryant, but for those who know him personally this is a whole other ordeal – as his former partner Lamar Odom It’s called, “a long nightmare.”

Ang NBA The alum gave his first TV interview about his friend’s passing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, and it’s clear how much he has been affected.

Related: Blac Chyna Is PISSED After Kylie Jenner’s Kobe Tribute

Even with the new girlfriend Sabrina Parr beside her giving her full support, the 6’10 people seemed to be completely crushed, almost speechless:

“That doesn’t seem to be true. It’s like a long-term nightmare.”

He continued, pausing to get out of every thought:

“I love him dearly. His teaching … His strong will … I’m just blessed that I was able to … rub shoulders with that person, and have some mysterious dust consumed on me. “

Then Lamar reflects Vanessa Bryant and the rest of Kobe’s family, who have lost more than one hero, more than one role model, more than one friend:

“I know I feel bad, and her fans, I can only imagine how her children and husband and mom and dad feel.”

Co-host of GMB Susanna Reid commenting on the emotional state Lamar was in, he said it looked like “a part of you was killed.”

Lamar then rested something he said to her Instagram feed on Sunday, comparing Kobe’s “brother” loss to his son’s loss:

“I haven’t really felt this pain or shock since my son died in 2006 … um …”

Then he just kind of trailed off. He was obviously affected by what he said.

(c) ITV / YouTube

As we said, the comparison is a massive statement, a Lamar doubling down after his tribute to the IG, where he brought the death of six months old Jayden in Sudden Infant Death Disease 14 years ago. He wrote:

“Of course anyone who knows my story knows that I lost a lot but the only loss I can compare it to is when my son is gone. Even though our relationship is not father / son, it is like being a teacher and I am his brother. “

Speaking of family members, Piers Morgan asked Lamar about the perception he has that family has become more important to Kobe than basketball in recent years. Lamar agreed, explaining:

“Yes, he has that kind of mindset when something catches him, he wants to do it, revise it, in other areas of his life. And we’re the only ones who have to witness that on the big stage.”

Then Lamar disappeared, as he said:

“I never expected to be another one like him … I just …”

It’s so hard to watch the big man get emotional. But nothing about this loss made it easy …

Watch the interview for yourself (below).

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-w3GbSbA03k (/ embedded)

(Photo via Nicky Nelson / WENN / ITV / YouTube.)