Lamar Alexander: The man who could determine the fate of Trump explains the reason for ending the deposition process

A republican senator from Tennessee could extinguish the Democrats’ attempts to bring witnesses to the Donald Trump’s deportation process, ending countless hours of debate and getting the president acquitted of the charges against him.

Lamar Alexander, an important voice in the fight to introduce witnesses to the president’s trial, said he found it “inappropriate and wrong” for President Trump to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son for possible political malicious information about the former vice detective president and 2020 presidential candidate – but he says “it has not risen to the level of an unassailable crime”.

His decision follows long-term testimony and evidence in Congress before the President’s accusation in the House, and more than 70 hours of debate, questioning and arguments in the Senate when the prosecution team and Mr. Trump’s legal defense presented their cases.

“I no longer needed proof to make my decision,” he told reporters on Friday. “I thought about it, but I wanted to wait until the very last moment, because you never know what could happen here. You could get a surprise during the question and answer period.”

Alexander – who is not going to seek re-election this fall – told CNN that “an error of judgment, an inappropriate and inappropriate phone call or action, does not amount to betrayal, bribery or high crimes and crimes.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to deposition after Mr. Clinton had lied under oath about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

Friday’s expected vote on whether or not to include witnesses in the proceedings – presumably including former head of national security, John Bolton, whose eyewitness report confirms testimony that the president wanted to refuse Ukraine’s help unless he insisted on the investigation. Rudy Giuliani and the other president had opened private interests – depends on various republican defectors from the party line.

Without those votes, the president, who is the third party to endure an accusation process in American history, could be quickly acquitted by his Senate allies when he approaches his third state of the Union next week, held in the body that voted for him to blame last month.

Four Republican votes would be needed to break the majority of the party to agree to call witnesses. On Thursday, Susan Collins from Maine announced that she would support a motion. Mitt Romney from Utah has already indicated that he would probably vote to raise witnesses.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she will not support a voice to bring witnesses, and said Friday that “given the partisan nature of this accusation from the very beginning and all the time I have come to the conclusion that there is no fair trial in the Senate will be. “

If the vote ceases, Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial, can break it – although observers say he chooses not to cast a decisive vote.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer suggested that Democrats had a plan to continue the trial next week to postpone the requested acquittal of Republicans.

Alexander filled the seat of the old Republican senator Fred Thompson in 2002.

Previously, he served as Tennessee’s governor for nearly ten years, and in the early 1990s he was named US Secretary of Education under President George HW Bush.

The defense of Trump Lawyer is a “descent into constitutional madness,” says Schiff

Once a top choice for the party’s minority whip, his name has often emerged as a candidate for important leadership positions.

In 2018, Mr. Alexander announced that he would not be re-elected in 2020.

Late on Thursday, Mr. Alexander called the accusation a “superficial, hurried and entirely partisan” effort that would tear the country apart, pour gasoline on the fire of cultural departments that already exist “.

He said it would set a precedent for “permanent deposition” in presidencies to follow.

But he did not dispute that what Trump was doing was wrong and said the case against him was “proven.”

“The question is whether you apply the death penalty to every offense,” he said Friday. “In this case, I think the answer is no. Let the people make that decision.”

.