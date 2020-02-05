LaLiga: Setien talks about Messi’s clash with Abidal and regrets the move in Barcelona

Quique Setien said he doesn’t regret replacing Ernesto Valverde as a coach after the recent crisis in Barcelona.

Captain Lionel Messi started a word war with sports director Eric Abidal this week.

Abidal had claimed that some players under Valverde didn’t work hard before Messi shot back and asked him to take up his job.

Setien spoke to the media on Wednesday, insisting that he knew what to expect when he took over at Camp Nou.

“Of course not [I regret to take it on]. It was true when I was sitting at home without a job that I had no problems.

“But when you arrive at a club like this, you expect things to happen and get stronger. My life has never been so easy. Imagine that when you join a team of this size, ”said Setien.

Setien also confirmed that he had spoken to Messi about the incident, but it wasn’t a long conversation.

“These things don’t concern me. I also try to make sure that my players are not affected.

“We talked about it a minute ago, but that was all. What interests me is soccer. There are problems with every club of this size, but I cannot control them. “

Barca will play Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

Setien said Messi was in a good mood during training on Wednesday morning before the game.

He said: “He was in a good mood this morning and smiled. He likes to come in and train and was just like yesterday.

“He has the experience and the ability to decide [what he does]. I’m not going to get involved in his life – or someone else’s. I am not his father. “

Barca’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu previously called a meeting with Abidal to discuss his future at Camp Nou after the collision with Messi.

There is already speculation that the Frenchman might lose his job.