LaLiga: Emmanuel Petit reveals why Messi is leaving Barcelona

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit said Lionel Messi could leave the Catalan club next summer.

The future of the Argentine captain has been questioned after his collision with sports director Eric Abidal.

The Argentine captain can leave the Nou Camp for free in the summer thanks to a clause in his contract.

“In the situation of Eric Abidal and Lionel Messi, everything depends on what happens in the next transfer window,” Petit was quoted by the Mirror.

He further explained that many of the club’s players, including Messi, were disappointed with how the club handled transfer activities last summer, “with so many players who were supposedly never there, Neymar as an example.”

“If you include the investigation of medical interventions involving Abidal and the club, it all helped that his [messi] image was slightly affected.

“Abidal also had problems recently with Xavi, who is a Barca legend.

“It was difficult to understand what was going on when Xavi joined as manager. Everything was very unclear.

“When Xavi reacted afterwards, it showed that there was a lack of communication and that someone was lying.

“Something similar has happened to Messi.

“We are not used to Messi speaking on social media in this way,” he said.

He noted that Messi, whom he said was usually very quiet, “so clear that he must be very upset.”

“If you look at Abidal’s position on all of this, I’m sure the club will look to the next transfer window and their responsibility,” added the former French international.