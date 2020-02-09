LaLiga: Abidal talks about Messi leaving Barcelona

Eric Abidal, the sports director of Barcelona, ​​has announced that Lionel Messi wants to stay in the club.

Messi was recently involved in a public brawl with Abidal.

This happened after the Frenchman accused some Barca players of not working hard enough under the dismissed coach Ernesto Valverde, who was replaced by Quique Setien last month.

Messi had shot back in an Instagram post and told the former French international to face his work.

The clash led to speculation that Argentine superstar could leave Camp Nou this summer, especially since Abidal was told his job was safe.

Messi might choose to end his career in another club after clearing the last 12 months of his current contract.

Abidal told reporters that he hoped the Argentine skipper would sign a new contract soon despite the collapse.

“The question is for him, hopefully it will continue,” said the Frenchman.

“Leo said that Barca is everything for him that he wants to stay here, there are conditions from there.

“We are talking about the best player in the world, and renewing with such a player is never easy.”