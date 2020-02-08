Lakers, try taking Darren Collison

Photo: Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press

After the surprising retirement from basketball, Darren Collison seems to be close to a surprising return. In fact, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the player will meet his agent next week to decide whether to return to the NBA. That would be among the franchisees interested in Darren Collison Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers In the first row. The player, who is not only from California, should also meet with both Losangeline teams. Jeanie Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakerswas also the 32-year-old’s host to Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The reasons for his early retirement

Darren CollisonThe decision to retire last summer to focus on his family and religion had left everyone at a loss. Last June the player expressed his motivation for making such a drastic decision. “I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I am very happy when I volunteer to help others and participate in a world service. The joy I feel is second to none, ”Collison had said.

He resigned after an excellent season at Indiana Pacers, Despite his young age, the player would be one of the best free agents available if he chose to return to the American arena.