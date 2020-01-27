Lakers Superfan Jack Nicholson responds to the death of Kobe Bryant

Jack Nicholson was one of many in mourning after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna.

The actor, a Los Angeles Lakers super fan who is often seen while looking at the side of the playing field, gave a rare interview on Sunday when he called CBS in Los Angeles to respond to the news, both Bryant and his daughter had been killed in a helicopter accident that also claimed the lives of seven other passengers.

“My reaction is the same as almost the whole of LA,” the Oscar winner began. “Where we think everything is solid, there is a big hole in the wall. I was used to seeing Kobe and talking that … it kills you. It’s just a terrible event.”

When asked what he will remember the most about Bryant, Nicholson said, “in all, how great a player he was.” Bryant is easily regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time and the actor shared one of his very first interactions with him during his interview.

“I teased him the first time we met,” he recalled. “It was in the garden in New York and I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to sign it for him. He looked at me like I was crazy.”

He added that Bryant had a great sense of humor and said, “He has all the jokes, that’s for sure.”

Nicholson ended his interview by saying how he will remember the former basketball pro. “We’ll think about him all the time and we’ll miss him,” he said, “he was just one of those touched people.”

