Lakers 'James, Bucks' Antetokounmpo named starter and captain of the 2020 NBA All-Star game

Photo: Los Angeles Lakers / Twitter

NEW YORK, USA, January 27, 2020 / – LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks top the list of 10 players – two guards and three front court players from each conference – selected by fans , currently NBA players and a media panel launch in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

James and Antetokounmpo will act as team captains for the All-Star starters, who led their respective conferences in fan votes during the NBA All-Star Voting 2020 presented by Google, and design the All-Star fixtures from the pool of players who Reserves were chosen as starters and participants in each conference. The team lists for the 69th NBA All Star game will be announced on TNT in a special 2020 NBA All Star game, presented by Jordan Brand on Thursday February 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The 2020 NBA all-star game with Team LeBron against Team Giannis will take place on February 16 at the United Center in Chicago. TNT and ESPN Radio broadcast the game live at 8:00 p.m. in the United States. ET. NBA All-Star 2020 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

In addition to James (front court), there are Lakers Anthony Davis (front court), Dallas Mavericks Luka Dončić (guard), Houston Rockets James Harden (guard) and LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard (front court) in the Western Conference starter pool.

At the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo (front court), Joel Embiid (front court) from the Philadelphia 76ers, Pascal Siakam (front court) from the Toronto Raptors, Kemba Walker (Guard) from Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will be added to the starter pool. Trae Young (guard).

James was named NBA All-Star for the 16th time, finishing third in most league selections behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18). If he takes the Chicago court, James will set the NBA record for All Star starts at 16, one more than Bryant (15).

With Dončić (20) and Young (21) as starters, this is the second time that an NBA all-star game has multiple 21-and-under-starters – a scenario that occurred in 1998 in Bryant’s all-star game was played (19) and Kevin Garnett (21). The last time several NBA players started the same all-star game in the second year as Dončić and Young planned in Chicago was the 1996 all-star game (Grant Hill and Jason Kidd).

The starters of the all-star game were announced tonight by TNT as part of the TNT NBA Tip-Off, which was presented by the Autotrader Pregame Show. TNT will unveil the all-star game reserves (seven players from each conference) selected by NBA head coaches on Thursday, January 30th, at 7:00 p.m. ET during TNT NBA tip-off.

In the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, James and Antetokounmpo will pull the eight remaining players from the starter pool in the first round and then all 14 players from the reserve pool in the second round. The captains make their selection regardless of a player’s conference affiliation or position.

James is the best overall finalist in the fan selection and will make the first choice in the first round (starter) of the NBA All-Star Draft. Antetokounmpo has the first choice in the second round (reserves). After the first selection in a round, the selections alternate until all players in that round have been selected.

2020 NBA ALL-STAR GAME STARTER POOL

Western conference

Anthony Davis, Lakers (7th All Star Selection): The eight-year-old veteran is an NBA all-star for the seventh year in a row. At the 2017 All Star game in New Orleans, he scored a record 52 points.

Luka Dončić, outsider (1st all-star selection): Dončić, who will turn 21 on February 28, is expected to be the youngest European player to play in an All-Star game and the ninth player in NBA history to play in an All-Star at 20 years or younger. Star game is playing. He is the youngest all-star starter since 20-year-old James in 2005.

James Harden, Rockets (8th All Star Selection): The NBA championship leader from 2019 to 20120 has been an All-Star with Houston in all eight seasons. He selected Yao Ming for the second most popular all-star selection in the history of the Rockets behind Hakeem Olajuwon (12). Harden was chosen to start for the fourth time in a row.

LeBron James, Lakers (16th All Star Selection): This is James ’16. All-Star game in a row, a series that started in its second NBA season. James is a three-time All Star Game MVP and has scored the most points in All Star Game history (362).

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers (4th All Star Selection): Leonard was selected as an all-star starter every four times. After launching two All Star games with the San Antonio Spurs and one with the Raptors, Leonard will be the seventh player in NBA history to launch All Star games with three franchises.

Eastern conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (4th All Star Selection): The reigning Kia NBA MVP is an All-Star starter for the fourth time in a row and a team captain for the second time in a row. With 28.0 points per game, he has the highest point average in all-star game history.

Joel Embiid, 76ers (3rd All-Star selection): Embiid is the first 76ers player to be named starter in three consecutive All-Star games since Allen Iverson was launched seven times in a row from 2000 to 2006.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors (1st All Star selection): After an average of 6.0 points per game in his first two NBA seasons as the 27th choice in the 2016 NBA draft, Siakam won the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award 2018-19 and is now the first NBA G League veteran to win starts an NBA all-rounder. Star game. Like Embiid, Siakam is a Cameroonian and former Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camper.

Kemba Walker, Celtics (4th All Star Selection): This is the fourth all-star nod in a row for Walker, who launched his first all-star game last season as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Trae Young, Hawks (1st All Star Selection): Young is playing his second NBA season and is the first Hawks player in 44 years to have made an All Star selection in one of his first two seasons.

NBA ALL STAR VOTE RESULTS

Fans voted 50 percent of the vote to determine the NBA All-Star game starters, while 25 percent each came from current NBA players and a media panel. James (6,275,459 fan votes) and Antetokounmpo (5,902,286 fan votes) led their respective conferences and position groups in the fan vote. Dončić (6,111,735 fan votes) and Young (2,829,969 fan votes) were also at the top of their respective position groups in the fan vote.

After all votes had been counted, players in each conference were ranked by position (guard and forecourt) in each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes, and media votes. Each player’s score was calculated by averaging their weighted rank from fan votes, player votes, and media votes. The two guards and three front-court players with the highest scores in each conference were referred to as NBA All-Star Game starters.

Below you will find the total scores – based on the results of all three voting groups – for the top finishers in each position. Each player’s score is weighted based on 50 percent for fan selection, 25 percent for player selection, and 25 percent for media selection. The formula for determining a player’s score is (Fan Rank * 2 + Player Rank + Media Rank) / 4. Full voting results and a list of media voters can be found at: https://PR.NBA.com/.

Forecourt of the Western Conference

Player (team)Fan rankPlayer rankmedia rankingWeighted rating1. * # LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) 1111.02. * Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) 2222.03. * Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) 3333.04. Nikola Jokić (Denver) 5444.55. Paul George (LA Clippers) 4575.06. Carmelo Anthony (Portland) 6786.757. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) 8667.08. Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas) 71188.259. Rudy Gobert (Utah) 11959.010. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) 91389.75

Western Conference Guards

Player (team)Fan rankPlayer rankmedia rankingWeighted rating1. * Luka Dončić (Dallas) 1111.02. * James Harden (Houston) 2222.03. Damian Lillard (Portland) 3333.04. Russell Westbrook (Houston) 5544.755. Donovan Mitchell (Utah) 7646.06. Devin Booker (Phoenix) 8446.07. Yes Morant (Memphis) 9747.258. Chris Paul (Oklahoma City) 11948.759. D’Angelo Russell (Golden State) 101249.010. Stephen Curry (Golden State) 62149.25

*–To start # – team captain chosen

Forecourt of the Eastern Conference

Player (team)Fan rankPlayer rankmedia rankingWeighted rating1. * # Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) 1111.02. * Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) 3222.53. * Pascal Siakam (Toronto) 2342.754. Jimmy Butler (Miami) 4634,255. Jayson Tatum (Boston) 5575.56. Bam Adebayo (Miami) 7455,757. Domantas Sabonis (Indiana) 8767.258. Andre Drummond (Detroit) 10878.759. Tacko Fall (Boston) 621710.010. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee) 1111710.0

Eastern Conference Guards

Player (team)Fan rankPlayer rankmedia rankingWeighted rating1. * Trae Young (Atlanta) 1321.752. * Kemba Walker (Boston) 3112.03. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) 2664.04. Derrick Rose (Detroit) 4765,255. Kyle Lowry (Toronto) 6545,256. Zach LaVine (Chicago) 5765.757. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) 8435.758. Bradley Beal (Washington) 9256,259. Jaylen Brown (Boston) 713119.510. Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn) 12969.75

*–To start # – team captain chosen