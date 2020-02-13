Lakers’ Fran Vogel calls Nikola Jokic ‘a unique player’

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke of stopping Nikola Jokic after defeating the Nuggets (120-116). “It’s really a five-man job,” said Vogel.

According to him, stopping Jokic is so difficult because he can shoot the ball uniquely, even though he is a center.

“You have to do it from the committee. It’s really a five-man job. He is such a unique player who enforces many switches and the ability to shoot the ball in the middle position. It will be a team effort. “

Frank Vogel on Nikola Jokic

– Duvalier Johnson (@DuvalierJohnson), February 13, 2020

Joker had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Lakers. Jokic scores an average of 20.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the nuggets this season.

Funny highlights:

Game review:

