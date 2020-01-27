Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sport

We were reminded the hard way on Sunday. These NBA players are far more than those who offer highlight role-playing games on the pitch.

You are human too. You have real emotions with real relationships. After the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident, this became all too real.

A day later, many people still have a hard time dealing with the tragedy.

The Lakers do what they can to help their employees. This includes the organization bringing in grief counselors to help in both individual and group settings.

Kobe Bryant was not just a Lakers player, he was a 20-year-old Laker employee who had many relationships with other Laker employees. For this reason, the team brought mourning counselors into the office today to offer comfort and guidance per source in both group and one-on-one discussions

– Dave McMenamin (@mcten), January 27, 2020

This is the right way to do things. Lakers players must go to court on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. No matter what happens in the meantime, they will do it with a heavy heart.

At least some professionals can help LeBron James and Co. continue their grieving process.

Bryant was killed in southern California under nine late Sunday morning. Including his daughter Gianna.

Our thoughts continue to be directed to the Bryant family, the Lakers organization, and the families of those affected by the tragedy.