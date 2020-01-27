Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sport

Death, which shocked the sports world, will now affect the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game on the pitch.

A day after the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident in Southern California, her game against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday evening was postponed.

Bryant, who had been with his teenage daughter and seven others for a long time, died in a tragic accident on Sunday morning on the way to a youth basketball game.

There are no words to describe the pain these families are going through.

Regarding the Lakers, they sent grief counselors to help players and other employees deal with the tragedy.

A day after the NBA games took place on the pitch with some heavy hearts, it looked as if the NBA was doing the right thing here.

LeBron James and Co. would never be in the right headroom to play what now appears to be a meaningless regular season game.

According to the NBA, there is no scheduled opening date for the game.