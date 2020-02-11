Lakers and Warriors now valued at $ 4-plus billion

Mark J. Rebilas-VS TODAY Sport

The two teams were unable to go in opposite directions this season. With five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Golden State Warriors are with the worst record in the Association at 12-42.

On the other hand, the Lakers dominate the landscape in the west with a record of 40-12.

This by no means means that the gap will be as wide as we continue. Golden State will get triple champion Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson soon back from an injury. It has just added Andrew Wiggins to the mix and still has Draymond Green.

Both teams are doing well from a financial point of view. In fact, Forbes recently released its team rating figures for 2020. Both Los Angeles and Golden State join the New York Knicks as the only organizations in NBA history that are valued at $ 4 plus billion.

The Lakers amount to $ 4.4 billion and the Warriors are valued at $ 4.3 billion. New York is still at the top of the list with a whopping $ 4.6 billion.

New York and Los Angeles represent North America’s two largest media markets respectively. As for the Knicks, their brand is built on Madison Square Garden and the associated relationships that they enjoy from a media perspective. The team has been a disaster on the field.

The Lakers brand has grown enormously. Part of it has to do with the Staples Center. However, the presence of LeBron James in Hollywood has added to this.

Golden State is a bit different because it has just moved from Oakland to San Francisco’s waterfront and is playing in a new state of the art arena called the Chase Center. That is clearly added to the value of the organization.

From a sports-wide perspective, the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL have the highest team value in North America with $ 5.5 billion. Only the New England Patriots join Dallas north of $ 4 billion in the NFL.

The New York Yankees of MLB amount to $ 4.6 billion and are accompanied by only three other teams with a value of $ 4 plus billion.

Yes, this brings the Lakers and Warriors into some elite company.