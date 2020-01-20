Photo: USA today

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams that have expressed interest in Detroit Pistons Guard Derrick Rose.

Both the Lakers and 76ers are looking for point guard help for the final leg of the season and the playoff run.

The Los Angeles Clippers have also reportedly checked in at Rose, but it was more of a general conversation.

Rose has gotten a lot more interest this season because he is now healthy and plays well for the Pistons.

With several injuries sustained by the Pistons and Rose playing well, the veteran watch recently asked for extended minutes.

After collecting minutes most of the season in the 20s, Rose has played more than 30 minutes in four of his last seven games.

Rose averages 18.4 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent of the field.