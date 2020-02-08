Lakeland man has monopoly on Monopoly

LAKELAND, Fla. – Doug Barriger has a monopoly on Monopoly. Or at least one of the strongest claims in Polk County.

Barriger, 29, general manager of Brewlands Bar & Billiards North in Lakeland, has a collection of more than 80 Monopoly games he has collected since his stepfather gave him his first version of the board game at the age of nine.

In 2003 stepfather Chad Clement commissioned a friend, the local artist Steven French Jr., to make a hand-carved wooden Monopoly game for Barriger, complete with small tokens.

“He barely made it on time for my birthday,” Barriger said.

The creation of French was so good, he entered the competition in the 2004 Ridge Woodcarver competition and took first place.

Barriger said he thinks Monopoly is the reason he links numbers to money, and that comes in handy at his North Lakeland company at 5161 U.S. Highway 98 N.

Just as there is strategy, buying, profit and loss in business, so does the world of Monopoly.

“Like most people, I buy almost everything I land on, and use it to my advantage later in the trading process,” he says. “That’s the whole point in Monopoly, it’s Business 101.”

FIRST TASTE OF BUSINESS

Brewlands’ general manager says his stepfather had a business, Clement Lamp Factory, and both Clement’s and Barriger’s grandfather closed the factory to go to the thrift store.

Then Barriger got his first taste of business, strategy and money counting.

“My stepfather would drop me and my older brother off with a trailer at the Silver Moon (Drive-In Theater) flea market, and we would sit there with a pack of money in our pocket,” he said. “He would give me a price list of all items from the thrift store and we would sell a lot of things. And then at the end of the day he would come and pick us up. And I loved doing it. I liked it. And I loved counting the money. “

Many times during the summer vacation from school, Barriger accompanied his stepfather to work, and his reward became a game of Monopoly when they returned home.

Then came gifts of different versions of Monopoly games for Christmas and birthdays. “And it just grew from there,” Barriger said.

Over the years, he has collected variations of the board game, such as Lakeland-Opoly and Tampa-Opoly, localized versions of the game centered on area sites and attractions.

There is no rhyme or reason for what attracts him to certain versions.

“I see one, I notice it,” he said.

“IT IS REALLY COOL”

Barriger said he no longer has any cupboard space for his collection, and hopes to someday have a man cave where he can permanently display his beloved wood-carved Monopoly game and his delicate pieces.

A colleague was shopping one day and shot him a text about a version of Florida-Opoly and Christmas-Opoly that she found.

“I said buy them for me now,” he said, paying her back when she went to work.

Barriger has a Monopoly collector edition on its wish list that is about $ 160 for a used and $ 300 brand new. Given his habit of buying two copies – one for playing and a sealed one for the collection – he says he would buy the game but would not spend $ 500 on two games.

“It is approximately 4 centimeters thick and there are drawers built in. It runs on a rotational motion, so every time it’s your turn you just turn it, “he said. “And when it’s time to put it away, there’s a drawer that holds all the pieces. It is really cool. “

Another favorite of him is the Bar-Opoly that his daughter gave him as a gift.

“Her mother sent me a message and got small bottles for all places. So like Boardwalk, Johnny Walker is Blue, a $ 300 bottle, “he said.

MONOPOLY IS SERIOUS COMPANY

“My girlfriend no longer likes to play with me,” famous Barriger.

A Monopoly champion who had a group of friends with whom she liked to play the game, Barriger remarked: “I closed her.”

A colleague in the neighborhood heard the statement and said, “that is cold, that is cold.”

“It’s Monopoly,” Barriger replied. “I don’t even take it easy with my children.”

Barriger said that many game players do not realize that if they go bankrupt, they cannot trade real estate with houses and hotels on it, but have to sell to the bank first, and they only get half of what they have paid.

Many go for the most expensive Monopoly properties, the green spaces.

“I hate the greens,” he said, “because they cost me $ 3,000 for hotels. I only love Boardwalk and Park Place because there’s a map that you send to Boardwalk.”

He avoids the greens, and prefers the oranges and pink “because that half of the board is played more than the other half, because people go to jail.”

Pointing to that half of the board, Barriger remarked: “If I can own this strip, I can own you. Those are my favorites. That’s what I go for. “

So in a world full of electronic video games and mobile phones with games on it, why does Barriger enjoy playing Monopoly?

“I’m just a part of that 90s generation and the old crowd, where you can just appreciate old board games,” he said.

His telephone, like many in management, is almost always attached to him.

“I just have enough to do in electronics at work,” Barriger said. “It’s nice to take a step away, leave the phone in the other room and break the monopoly with the children.”

