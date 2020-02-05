LaKeith Stanfield wants to play The Joker for ‘Uncut Gems’ directors

LaKeith Stanfield has recently expressed an interest in collaborating with Uncut Gems directors on a Joker film.

While Joker currently receives a lot of praise during the awards season, LaKeith Stanfield recently said he would like to work on another Joker film with the Safdie brothers, the director behind the Adam Sandler star Uncut Gems. LaKeith Stanfield said earlier that he would like to make an attempt to play the Joker on the big screen, but now he even throws up who should control the film for him.

In a recent interview with Collider, LaKeith Stanfield followed his interest in playing the Joker by explaining that what he would do with the character would be linked to with whom he collaborated and what the film’s plot would look like. During the interview, LaKeith Stanfield suggested that working with Uncut Gems directors on a Joker movie could lead to incredible collaboration. Since the star itself mentions in which world it could exist, it would be interesting to see LaKeith Stanfield’s Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman in a few years. Watch LaKeith Stanfield discussing a Joker movie below.

“What I would bring would have a lot to do with who I am working with, and how the story was written and in which world we exist, and then I would do my magic. Hey, wouldn’t it be strange if me and the Safdies had such a thing? would do? “

Want to see the Joker film by LaKeith Stanfield from the directors of Uncut Gems? What would you like to see from LaKeith Stanfield's Joker?

Here is the official summary for the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix:

Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ revolves around the iconic arch enemy and is an original, isolated fictional story that has never before been seen on the big screen. Phillip’s exploration of Arthur Fleck, which is indelibly depicted by Joaquin Phoenix, is from a man struggling to find his way in the broken society of Gotham. He is a rental clown during the day and strives to be a stand-up comic at night … but thinks the joke always seems like him. Arthur, trapped in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, makes a bad decision that triggers a chain reaction of escalating events in this grim character study.

Directed by Todd Phillips from a script he wrote with Scott Silver, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

