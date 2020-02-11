Lai Mohammed condolences with Lawan, Okorocha on the death of Senator Ignatius Longman

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, and condolences to the members of the committee on the death of the committee vice-chairman, Senator Ignatius Longman.

In a statement to DAILY POST in Abuja on Tuesday, the minister said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Senator Longjan, who he believed had come at a time when his enthusiasm and insightful ideas were most needed, to drive the development of the U.S. cultural and tourism sector in the country.

He said death had robbed the sector of one of its pillars. Alhaji Mohammed expressed condolences to the government and the people of the Plateau State, as well as to the family, friends and employees of the deceased.

He urged the family to console themselves with the fact that the deceased senator served his fatherland in a number of ways and thus contributed immensely to the development of the country.

The minister prayed that God may rest the soul of the deceased and give his family the strength to endure their irreparable loss.