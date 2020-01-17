Lagos Govt restricts Okada, tricycles on highways

The Lagos state government has emphasized its policy of restricting Okada and tricycles operations on major highways and bridges, as it begins installing 2,000 prohibition signs across the state.

According to the government, the exercise was a renewed effort to raise awareness of the traffic laws of the state of Lagos in the restricted areas for the operation of motorcycles, commonly known as Okada and tricycles called Keke.

Transportation Commissioner Dr. Frederic Oladeinde revealed that a number of traffic signs point to prohibited areas, warning that anyone who breaks the law after this effort will be punished according to the law.

Oladeinde explained that road signs have been mounted on major highways, including the continent’s third bridge, Agege Motor Road, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to raise awareness of restricted routes for Okadas and tricycles, as prescribed by the state government.

“We have successfully placed traffic signs on the third bridge on the continent, Agege Motor Road, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other places to indicate the areas for which motorcyclists and tricycles are restricted and we urge them to comply with the safety of their lives and that of members of the public, as we will apply the law to any Okada cyclist in error who breaks our law, “warned the commissioner.

He further explained that motorcycle and tricycle operations remain limited on highways and bridges in all local government areas, including Apapa, Ikeja, Ikoyi, Surulere, Eti-Osa and Lagos Island, adding that would be done in other areas to ensure this culture of road safety has been etched in the consciousness of road users across the state.

The Commissioner, however, urged Lagos residents to support state government initiatives to tackle traffic congestion in the metropolis, as this will help decongest highways faster.