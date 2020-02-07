Lagos director on trial for damage to N45 property of LASEMA boss, her ex-lover

An Igbosere High Court will forge a verdict on April 1 against a woman Olaide Ibraheem in a case of forgery, forced entry and criminal damage to an N45 million property.

Ibraheem is the director, administration and human resources department of the Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement Director in the regional government of Lagos.

The NAN reports that the prosecution is based on a dispute between Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, general director of the State Agency for Civil Protection in Lagos (LASEMA), and his former lover Ibraheem.

She was indicted on May 22, 2017 for forgery, forced entry and criminal damage to the property located in Baba Yusuf Close No. 1, Alausa, Lagos.

Judge Oluwatoyin Ipaye sentenced the case after both lead prosecutor Akin George and defense attorney Gbenga Ojo brought up the case after they closed their cases.

Ojo said in his statement that the prosecutor’s office had not proven her case against Ibraheem beyond doubt because important witnesses were not summoned to court to testify.

He found that the prosecutor’s office had not summoned the person who had prepared the crime, which the accused was alleged to have forged.

The prosecutor replied, “The law provides that the prosecutor is not required to call all of the witnesses listed, provided the prosecutor has called credible witnesses who will uphold their case.”

George said the prosecution had proven their case beyond doubt and the court should not add credibility to the defense forensic report submitted as evidence

Instead of summoning the person who had prepared the allegedly forged document for the accused, a forensic police report confirming the alleged falsification and submitted to the court by the prosecutor was sufficient evidence.

NAN reports that four witnesses, including Oke-Osanyitolu, his personal assistant and signature expert, testified during the trial.

Six witnesses, including Ibraheem, a surveyor and a police officer, testified on behalf of the defense.

In his testimony, Oke-Osanyitolu told the court that he and the accused were former lovers and top officials in the service of the Lagos state government.

He said that in the course of his relationship he needed housing for his sick mother and had sought Ibraheem’s help in finding accommodation.

Oke-Sanyitolu said the defendant negotiated the purchase of the property on his behalf for N 45 million from the former owner, a Baba Yusuf in Kano.

DG LASEMA informed the court that he had paid installments for the property through Mr. Luqman Salami, his personal assistant, and paid the remaining amount of N1.5 million. The deed of assignment has been signed.

“Five people, including the accused, were present when the deed was signed, but only four people – I, the property owner, Baba Yusuf; His son, Musa Yusuf and Salami, my personal assistant, signed the document. “

Oke-Sanyitolu said that after the collapse of his relationship to illegally claim ownership, the defendant fraudulently issued another instrument of assignment and forged his signature on the forged document.

He said that with the help of crooks, Ibraheem also illegally broke into the property and took it over.

DG LASEMA said when he reported his ex-lover’s actions to the authorities, she threatened his life and boasted that she would show him “the power of a woman”.

When Ibraheem testified in her defense, he said the property was hers.

She said when she wanted to buy the property, she visited Baba Musa, the former owner of the property in Kano.

According to her, the original owner refused to sell to her for religious reasons and asked her to come with her spouse.

She said Oke-Sanyitolu accompanied her at Baba Musa’s request to buy the property.

The defendant in her version of the events said that four people – herself, the property owner, his son, and Oke-Sanyitolu signed the deed of assignment while Salami, Oke-Sanyitolu’s personal assistant, was a witness.

After the relationship ended, she said she had heard that Oke-Sanyitolu had obtained another deed of assignment for the property.

The defendant said that the new document did not contain her signature and that Oke-Sanyitolu tried to register the new document with the Lagos State Ministry.