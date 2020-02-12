Lagos Deputy Government Hamzat Unveils “The Truth” About Okada / Keke Ban

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat said the law banning motorcycles and tricycles has existed in the state since 2012.

Hamzat explained this when he appeared in the politics of Channels Television Today on Wednesday.

The operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles has been banned in six municipalities and nine municipalities.

Hamzat denied that the ban was directed against anyone or a group.

“The truth is that it is a law that has been in place since 2012. It was revised by the previous government in 2018. So it is a law that has existed for about nine or ten years.

“We all know that it has not been implemented. So we implement the law. It’s not like we just woke up and banned them. It’s about the safety of life, ”he said.

Hamzat added that the number of accidents reported by Okadas has decreased significantly since the government implemented the ban.