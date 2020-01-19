The State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs of Zamfara, the Hon. Abubakar Daurian revealed that three trailers loaded with cows and cattle suspected of being stolen in Zamfara state have been apprehended by the police in the states of Lagos and Kaduna.

The commissioner revealed this during a security meeting with the leaders of the Miyetti Allah cattle association, the association of cattle dealers, transporters and stakeholders in the state capital of Gusau zamfara .

Dauran noted that two caravans were arrested in Lagos state while one was apprehended in Laguna state, noting that the state government has been informed of recent developments and said the investigation was continuing.

“After the investigations, the three trailers would be handed over to the state government and the violators could be prosecuted,” he said.

Darian explained that the law prohibiting the transportation of state cows and livestock from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. was still in effect.

He noted that anyone transporting cows and cattle from the state must have three receipts from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Producers Association, the Association of Livestock Traders and Carriers to be exempt from the law.

He warned that security agencies were urged to ensure proper law enforcement to avoid stealing cows and cattle from the state

Speaking earlier, the president of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Tukur Jangebe and his counterpart, the president of the Cattle Dealers Association pledged to comply with applicable laws, saying that all Cow and cattle affairs would be carried on before their watchful eyes.

“We can no longer tolerate such illegal transactions when citizens constantly complain that their cows and cattle continue to run out daily,” he added.