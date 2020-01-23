Lagos: Amnesty International reacts as Nigerian soldiers evict residents of Tarkwa Bay

Amnesty International has condemned the Nigerian authorities for the violent and illegal evictions that have left thousands homeless in Tarkwa Bay, a community bordering Lagos State.

At around 8 a.m. on January 21, Nigerian naval personnel resorted to assault and gunfire during the evictions from Tarkwa Bay.

“What is happening in Tarkwa Bay, Lagos is a human rights violation. It is unacceptable for the Nigerian government to evict people in the most violent manner and destroy their homes without proper consultations, adequate notice, alternative accommodation or access to remedies, “said Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty, on Thursday. International in Nigeria.

“The attacks on the poor communities of Lagos must stop. Plunging many families into endless misery is not the best way to respond to the authorities’ allegations of crime and urban planning failure. We call for an end to the ongoing forced evictions. “

AI further deplored the fact that illegal evictions have been taking place in Lagos since last year.

“In November 2019, nearly 1,500 residents of the Second Badagry community in Lagos were forcibly evicted. Likewise, on January 4, 2020, approximately 3,000 residents of the glass village of Okun, Ilaase were violently evicted by Nigerian navy personnel.

“In defense, the government has cited pipeline vandalism as a justification for forced evictions. Several other informal communities in Lagos State live under the constant threat of forced evictions. Many residents deplore the way in which forced evictions put them and their families in destitution.

“Nigeria’s international human rights obligations require the government to respect the right to adequate housing, including by refraining from forced evictions. The state of Lagos and the federal governments have a duty to respect, protect, fulfill and promote the right to adequate housing for all, “said Osai Ojigho.

“Lagos State and federal governments must immediately end attacks on local communities and establish a moratorium on mass evictions until regulations are in place to ensure that evictions meet international human rights standards humans.

“Authorities must stop hiding behind concerns about pipeline vandalism or other crimes to deprive the poor of housing in Lagos. Governments must ensure that no one is left homeless or vulnerable to human rights violations following evictions. “

Amnesty International has indicated that competent government agencies should be mandated to consider all possible alternatives to evictions in true consultation with all those concerned.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has condemned the murder of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram.

Andimi was president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Michika local government region of Adamawa state.