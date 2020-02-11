Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died

Joseph Shabalala, South African musician and founder of the male vocal harmony group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, passed away at the age of 78, according to reports from the BBC and Associated Press. A cause of death was not revealed.

Shabalala founded Lady Smith Black Mambazo in 1960. The group mixed traditional Zulu tunes with the indigenous vocal style of Isicathamiya and became known in South Africa with the release of their 1973 debut album Amabutho, Since then, Black Mambazo has won five Grammy Awards for the best world musical album and became known worldwide in 1986 when Paul Simon hired the group to work on his hugely successful 1986 album Graceland,

In 2014 Shabalala withdrew from the group and handed over the management to his son Thamsanqa. “We celebrate and honor your kind heart and extraordinary life,” the group wrote in a statement on Tuesday. You will live forever through your music and the millions you have come into contact with. “Read this statement in full below: