Lady who waited 8 years before giving birth to a set of twins and triplets welcomes another set of triplets (photos)

A young Nigerian woman identified as Oni Kemi Tbonny is now being talked about on the Internet after becoming a mother of seven; twins and triplets in just three years.

She shared on Instagram how she had waited 8 years to have her first child.

She also said that she initially welcomed a set of twins even though she had lost one.

Read her story below;

“PLS JOIN ME AND GLORIFE THIS WONDERFUL GOD OOOO IS ANOTHER SET OF TRIPLET (TWO BOYS AND A GIRL)

MY TESTIMONY #### Sometimes God delays our blessings not because he does not love us but because he wants to give us the best of .. I serve a living God… After 8 years of waiting, crying, of seeds and especially of dashing Doctors my money .. God did it without asking for money…. The first set was twins (a boy and a girl), I lost one later.

Then follow my 1st series of triplets under 11 months, as in THREE WONDERFUL CHILDREN ALL MALE. Now another set of triplets (TWO BOYS AND A GIRL) As in 7 children within 3 years. (Mama Ejima X3 only me) .. and someone will say that there is no God. Sweet Jesus, I love you very much….

Father, remember the womb that hasn’t sown yet, let them bear fruit. protect all pregnant women and give them a safe delivery in the name of Jesus Amen. OH MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP !!!!! PRAY FOR US OH LOVE THE MOTHER .. from lolojef“

Source: www.ghgossip.com