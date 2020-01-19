Lady recounts how she chose to open a makeup boutique after graduating with distinction

In a recent social media post, a young graduate with high honors revealed that she had given up her degree and opened a makeup store.

This lady, who appeared to be a very bright woman, shared her university results on Twitter by revealing how she had abandoned her diploma to open her store.

It was in response to a viral trend (The face Vs The CGPA) and she said that since she graduated in 2017, she has neither written a CV nor been looking for a job .

She shared a photo of herself and her transcript while making the information public.

This lady whose Twitter nickname is @DaizyStores said that she started the business with 35,000 N in 2018.

However, she said that her family members objected to her decision to abandon her diploma in pursuit of her entrepreneurial passion, given that she graduated with distinction.

For her, she did not regret the decision because it ultimately paid off.

She wrote:

“The face compared to the CGPA… Babe graduated in 2017, I have never done a CV or a job search. It was me in my makeup shop that I started in 2018 with 35k. ..Everyone especially my family hates that I let my diploma waste (a little), well I put intelligence in my business and it paid off. “

See his post:

The face against CGPA

Baby graduated in 2017, I have never done a CV or job search. 😂

It was me in my makeup shop that I started in 2018 with 35k. ❤️❤️❤️

Everyone in particular my family hates letting my diploma go to waste (a little), well I put intelligence into my business and it paid off. https://t.co/jXyojLGAiH pic.twitter.com/Ax02gM32gO

– Daizy_dazzles_cosmetics! on instagram😍 (@DaizyStores) January 17, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com