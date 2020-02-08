Lady is HEATING | TalkBasket.net

PORTLAND, OREGON – APRIL 23: Damian Lillard # 0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after taking the game-winning shot in game five of the Western Conference quarter-final against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA playoff at Moda Center on April 23, 2019 shot Portland, Oregon. The blazers won 118-115. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

Have you ever been as crazy as lady and did you have the reason for it? Well, last night the Portland Trailblazers played Utah Jazz and were two points less than 15 seconds ahead. Damian Lillard drove to the basket, put his layup off the glass and then Rudy Gobert hit it off the glass.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lJdGHVEqEM (/ embed)

The trailblazers didn’t break out on any call, everyone was incredulous and it was amazing that the officials didn’t take the time to replay the game.

Several players played on Twitter, including Dame, CJ McCollum, JR Smith, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic. Jazz got away with this, but you can be sure that the next encounter will be exciting.