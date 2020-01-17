Lady Gaga's first solo single in four years will be released in February

Lady Gaga’s new music could be just around the corner (Image: Getty Images)

Apparently, Lady Gaga will make her musical return sooner than expected, as it is said that she will release a new single next month.

The album will be Mother Monster’s first solo single to be released in four full years, with an album that will follow later in the year.

A source told The Sun: ‘Gaga has been working hard in the studio for the past year and is really excited about what she has. She sticks to what is good and the first single is very pop.

“She knows she can’t spend too much time away from the industry, so she wants to return now while there is still a lot of love for her.”

The album will be followed by Joanne 2016, and is said to be released on February 7.

Apparently, Gaga, 33, will return to his pop roots for at least part of the new album, which will surely please his Little Monsters.

The newspaper also reports that Gaga plans to tour the UK in support of the album, which will mean fans will also be able to listen to their new live material.

Lady Gaga announced on her show tonight that she will make her residency in Las Vegas for another year! #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/m2GM4PevCY

– LG updates (@LadyGagaVegas) December 29, 2019

His most recent album was the soundtrack of his hit movie A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper, which was number one in several countries after its release in 2018.

Gaga is also currently in the middle of his residence in Las Vegas, Enigma, which will end in May this year.

It is said that his first single returned to his pop roots (Image: Getty Images)

His residence has been very successful, raising $ 53.8 million (£ 41.3 million) in 2019 alone, after having sold more than 185,000 tickets.

More: Lady Gaga



He also hinted that his residence could extend beyond May, and he told the crowd in December that he would sign for “another year” or maybe two.

We hope there is a break for new music too, because we need that new album to come out in 2020.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Lady Gaga admits that she and Bradley Cooper “created” those rumors of romance: “We did a good job fooling everyone”

MORE: Lady Gaga remembers horrible PTSD and “intense pain” after being “repeatedly raped” at age 19