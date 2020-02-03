Lady Gaga is “crazy” for her new boyfriend, Deets Inside

Singer Lady Gaga, who is in Miami, Florida for a show, was seen getting comfortable with her new boyfriend, who “goes crazy.”

Page Six has published photos of the singer resting on the balcony of a hotel, enjoying a discreet weekend with her new flame. The hit creator of “Bad Romance” was photographed sharing a New Year’s kiss with a man who appeared to be the same recently discovered, identified as Michael, in Las Vegas, Nevada, reports eonline.com.

Lady Gaga is "crazy" for her new boyfriend

According to one source, the singer “has been dating the same boy for more than a month. They have been seeing others since before the holidays and she is crazy about him.”

The source also told eonline.com that he was the same man she called in 2020, “they had been seeing each other for weeks.”

The singer has not commented on her love life.

The source added: “They’ve been away from home in Los Angeles and have spent a lot of time at home. She takes him wherever he goes and they don’t want to be a part.”

