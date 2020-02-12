Lady Ditches Boyfriend for winning N322K Bet & Giving Her Just N1000

A social media user on Twitter shared an interesting story with a guy and his girlfriend who are currently fighting a breakup that results from a bet.

According to @Yemihazan, the Twitter user with a grip, the girlfriend claims a larger share of the bet win than the man is willing to part with.

The Twitter user reported that the friend visited her boyfriend in his home and decided to have her hair done.

She left her money, which was 1000 N, on a shelf in the house. However, this friend took the money and used it to place a sports betting bet, whereupon he apologized to his partner and promised to repay it.

Fortunately for this guy, he won the bet and had an amount of N322,000.

He couldn’t hide it from his girlfriend and after telling her, she asked her to give N100,000, where he found that the money the bet won was hers.

The guy disagreed with what the friend said and insisted that he had only promised to repay the money he had taken.

He also announced that he had plans for the money and was only willing to give her 30,000 N, but this lady was still not satisfied.

The lady then unwrapped and threatened to end the relationship and even involved some elders to get the boyfriend to pay her what she asked for.

This has put the guy in a big dilemma since then, as he doesn’t want to lose her either.

Babe went to spend time with her boyfriend, left her money on a shelf, N1k and went to the salon. last week clicked the last game, he now won N322k …….

– Yemi (@Yemihazan), February 2, 2020

He was so excited and shared the news with his baby that she asked at least 100,000 for it, based on the fact that he was playing with her money and that it wasn’t his first time. Geck claimed that he had only promised to repay 1k, but he is ready to give her 30k when he ..

– Yemi (@Yemihazan), February 2, 2020

Also has plans for the money and intends to boost his business with it, moved out and threatened to end the relationship, involved some elders from whom knows where, she either gets 100k or nothing .. man is confused, he doesn’t want to lose her but… ..

– Yemi (@Yemihazan), February 2, 2020

Obviously he would do it now that the money problems have caused a lot. In his words he said that he had never seen this side of her before and he was even afraid for his life. I’m going to advise him today, but I have to think about this

– Yemi (@Yemihazan), February 2, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com