Ladder Match 1 year ago WWE Raw de hoje

A WWE realization is carried out in Raw in USA Network, and a program for Royal Rumble is not published in the realization.

That means the show will be played after a ladder match against WWE United States Championship and Andrade’s defender will have to face ex-Camp Rey Mysterio. Zelina Vega acompanhará, como semper, o atual campeão e pode vir a ser Decision No Resultado Do Combate.

O WWE Raw comes to Portugal from 01h or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.

There is a WWE and a Usar for a promover with:

– Andrade vai defender of the WWE United States Championship against Rey Mysterio;

– WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vai estar presente no Raw;

– Rusev & Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley & Lana num Mixed Tag Team Match;

There are the following stops at a WWE show:

– Do you have questions about Seth Rollins, AOP and Buddy Murphy as well as Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show?

– Irão Becky Lynch and Asuka complete Raw Women’s Championship match at Royal Rumble?

– Are you a rival between AJ Styles and Randy Orton?

– Mais alguma Superstar gave star for Royal Rumble Matches?

Que expectativas tens para este WWE Raw?