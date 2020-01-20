Ladder Match 1 year ago WWE Raw de hoje

A WWE realization is carried out in Raw in USA Network, and a program for Royal Rumble is not published in the realization.
That means the show will be played after a ladder match against WWE United States Championship and Andrade’s defender will have to face ex-Camp Rey Mysterio. Zelina Vega acompanhará, como semper, o atual campeão e pode vir a ser Decision No Resultado Do Combate.
O WWE Raw comes to Portugal from 01h or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.
There is a WWE and a Usar for a promover with:
– Andrade vai defender of the WWE United States Championship against Rey Mysterio;
– WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vai estar presente no Raw;
– Rusev & Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley & Lana num Mixed Tag Team Match;
There are the following stops at a WWE show:
– Do you have questions about Seth Rollins, AOP and Buddy Murphy as well as Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show?
– Irão Becky Lynch and Asuka complete Raw Women’s Championship match at Royal Rumble?
– Are you a rival between AJ Styles and Randy Orton?
– Mais alguma Superstar gave star for Royal Rumble Matches?
Que expectativas tens para este WWE Raw?