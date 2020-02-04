LABYRINTH “: News: KpopStarz

The GFRIEND group, with members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji, said their satisfaction with the album is very high.

GFRIEND held a comeback showcase on Monday at 4:00 PM at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjang-dong, Seoul. And the group released their mini-album “回: LABYRINTH” on the same day at 6 pm on local and foreign music sites.

When asked about the distinctive parts of the comeback album from the previous one, the group said: “The biggest difference is that the songs on the album are interconnected (from the story).” It is also the first album without a face on the cover of GFRIEND, she added.

GFRIEND has also stated: “It has not yet been decided whether the album can run as a series. Look forward to our next album,” adding, “it is true that something is a new start.”

The group also proclaimed when Big Hit Entertainment acquired the source Music Entertainment, “Producer Bang Si-hyuk gave me a lot of support for writing the lyrics, but also for producing the entire album. I am so satisfied with the album, and I am looking forward to it. Fortunately, with my help, I was able to prepare harder. “

回: LABYRINTH ‘is an album that speaks about the moment of choice of a girl in her growth process. Looking back at the past that was pure, the girl caught a mixture of emotions about the decision she would then make. In particular, the album attracted more attention because it was the first result of GFRIEND’s agency Source Music collaboration with BTS agency Big Hit Entertainment.

The title track “Crossroads” is a dance song with intense string sounds and a reversal of scenes based on beautiful melodies. The sound is impressive with its characteristic lyrical but dynamic atmosphere. The state of mind at the crossroads expressed as “intersection,” and the complex mind stood in this word and wondered whether to stop or cross here or in which direction you are going.

The previous day, the title track topped the real-time charts such as Bugs, Soribada and Vibe shortly after the release of the track. It was also at the top of real-time charts on major music sites such as Genie and Melon. Including Genie, Bugs and Soribada, all songs were also at the top of the charts “Labyrinth”, “Here We Are”, “Eclipse”, “Dreamcatcher” and “From Me” in the charts.

Overseas responses are also hot. Shortly after release, the album topped iTunes charts in 11 regions around the world, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Peru, and Israel.

The album of this GFRIEND was first released by Source Music, because it was recorded under the label “BTS” of the global group. Led by Bang Si-hyuk, the main producer of Big Hit Entertainment, the producers of Big Hit Division, including Adora and Franz, participated in the album and expanded the music story of their group.

