Labor MP Tracy Brabin says reaction to off-the-shoulder dress was ‘as if The Handmaid’s Tale went crazy’

Tracy Brabin talked about the reaction to her off-the-shoulder dress that drew “sexist” criticism after wearing it in the lower house.

On Tuesday, the Labor MP was forced to defend her choice of clothing after she had received a wave of online abuse because she had dressed ‘inappropriately’.

A Twitter user shared a photo of Mrs. Brabin wearing the dress, who had slipped off her shoulder as she leaned against the shipping box because of a broken ankle.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The post gave rise to hundreds of answers, many of which referred to the secretary of shadow culture as a “slacker,” “slut,” and “cake.”

Now Mrs. Brabin described the answers as “The story of the maidservant gone crazy” in reference to the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood in which women are stripped of their physical autonomy.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/19

AFP via Getty Images

2/19

AFP via Getty Images

3/19

AFP via Getty Images

4/19

Getty Images

5/19

AFP via Getty Images

6/19

AFP via Getty Images

7/19

REUTERS

8/19

REUTERS

9/19

Getty Images

10/19

Getty Images

11/19

AP

12/19

Getty Images

13/19

REUTERS

14/19

AFP via Getty Images

15/19

REUTERS

16/19

AFP via Getty Images

17/19

AFP via Getty Images

18/19

REUTERS

19/19

AP

1/19

AFP via Getty Images

2/19

AFP via Getty Images

3/19

AFP via Getty Images

4/19

Getty Images

5/19

AFP via Getty Images

6/19

AFP via Getty Images

7/19

REUTERS

8/19

REUTERS

9/19

Getty Images

10/19

Getty Images

11/19

AP

12/19

Getty Images

13/19

REUTERS

14/19

AFP via Getty Images

15/19

REUTERS

16/19

AFP via Getty Images

17/19

AFP via Getty Images

18/19

REUTERS

19/19

AP

Speaking to The Times, the MP stated for Batley and Spen: “The reaction was exaggerated. Snails, slut. All that sexuality over a shoulder, it’s like The maid’s story gone mad. Or Victorian England, with an ankle version. “

Mrs. Brabin explained that the criticism of her dress was part of “the same story that says that some women cover too much, they wear the scarf and the veil”.

She added, “So many men feel like they have carte blanche to just comment on women’s clothes without any push back.”

The 58-year-old also said that she always strives to dress appropriately.

“It is my responsibility to my constituents to look smart,” she continued.

“I represent them. I don’t want to come in like a bag with groceries. But what’s wrong with a little shoulder? “

view more

On Thursday, Ms. Brabin revealed that in response to the criticism she had decided to sell the off-the-shoulder dress on eBay to raise money for charity.

The offer, which appeared online Thursday, claims that the ASOS dress was quickly sold online as a result of the coverage and that all the money raised is donated to Girlguiding UK.

“Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in” shouldergate “as widespread across the media,” reads the list.

“This is an ASOS dress that has flown off the shelves as a result of the coverage – and is now sold out!”

The list goes on: “All the money raised goes to Girlguiding UK to support their work to help girls build confidence and self-esteem, hoping they will grow up to be leaders.”

.