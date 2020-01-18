Labor leadership: Keir Starmer consolidates early leadership over rival Rebecca Long-Bailey before the first clashes

Sir Keir Starmer has consolidated his initial leadership in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, putting clear waters between him and his closest rival Rebecca Long-Bailey.

A new YouGov survey said that 63% of Labor members would support the secret secretary of Brexit in the final round, ahead of Mrs. Long-Bailey with 37%, once other candidates have been eliminated.

Prior to Labor’s first leadership attempts, the survey for The Times gave Sir Keir a 2 percent increase over the shadow business secretary compared to a recent survey that had him at 61 percent.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

It occurs when Emily Thornberry said Labor needed a “battle-hardened” candidate to take the fight to Boris Johnson during a campaign speech in which he described being bullied as a teenager.

Ms. Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, is struggling to regain ground, with only 3 percent of the members saying they will support her in the first round, according to the new survey.

see more

Wigan’s deputy, Lisa Nandy, had 7 percent, while prominent backbencher Jess Phillips won 11 percent.

The five candidates will face each other in a clash in Liverpool on Saturday while seeking critical support from local parties and unions and affiliated groups to get to the ballot.

Ms. Long-Bailey, seen as the favorite candidate of Corbyn’s allies, has already won the coveted support of the network of grassroots activists Momentum and the Baker Left Union.

However, Sir Keir was given a great boost by obtaining the support of Unison, the largest union in the United Kingdom, and SERA, the green labor group.

He was also backed by Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson for his campaign to seek justice for workers, including Tomlinson, who were imprisoned after the builders strike in Shrewsbury in 1972.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/11 Keir Starmer

The former director of public prosecutions has undoubtedly announced that he represents the leadership. It is much appreciated by both the leftists and the centrists in the party. As secretary of Brexit in the shadow of Labor, he played a key role in the eventual endorsement of the party to a second referendum.

Before becoming a deputy, he was a human rights lawyer and conducted cases in international courts, including the European Court of Human Rights. When launching its offer, Starmer said that Labor should listen to the public on how to change “restore confidence in our party as a force for good.”

A YouGov poll puts you comfortably in the lead as the preferred candidate of 36% of party members

EPA

2/11 Jess Phillips

Birmingham deputy Yardley launched her commitment to leadership, saying the party should choose a “different type of leader.” A YouGov poll shows Phillips polling in third place behind Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey with 12% of the first preference votes. Phillips has been an open critic of Corbyn and the members of his shadow cabinet. She did not mention the policy in her campaign opening message, focusing instead on how she would lead the party and her personal characteristics. Phillips said that Labor should realize that politics has changed “fundamentally” when he set out to challenge Boris Johnson “with passion, heart and precision.”

Pennsylvania

3/11 Rebecca Long Bailey

Key ally of the current left-wing leadership of the party, the deputy of Salford & Eccles is seen in some sectors as the natural successor to Corbyn and describes herself as a “proud socialist.” Very considerate by the shadow chancellor, John McDonnell. She also won applause for her performance by replacing Corbyn both in the prime minister’s questions and during the general election debates.

The shadow business secretary grew up on the Old Trafford soccer field and began her working life by serving at the pawn shop counter.

When launching its leadership offer, Long Bailey said the party needs to present a positive case for immigration as a “positive force.” He also broke up with Corbyn for Trident, saying: “If you have a deterrent, you must be prepared to use it.”

Pennsylvania

4/11 Lisa Nandy

Wigan deputy Lisa Nandy has announced that she will defend the leadership. In a letter to the Wigan Post, he said he wanted to take Labor “home” to voters in their traditional fortresses that have left the party. Nandy went on to say that he understands “that we have an opportunity to regain people’s trust in Wigan, Workington and Wrexham.” A YouGov survey shows that Nandy is the first preference for 6% of party members.

Getty

11/5 Emily Thornberry

The neighbor and friend of the Corbyn constituency, Emily Thornberry, has criticized the Brexit stance of the party, but has remained faithful to the leadership and has represented the Labor Party on several visits abroad.

The 59-year-old mother was raised on a council estate near Guildford in Surrey by her mother when her father, lawyer and human rights scholar, abandoned her family. “I was born in the Labor Party,” he said once. “I was delivering brochures for when I could reach the mailbox.”

Elected for the first time as a deputy by Islington South in 2005, the shadow secretary of Foreign Affairs launched her commitment to leadership, but the party may be looking for leadership outside its London fortress.

After regaining her seat in the same place as Corbyn, she said: “It may hurt us tonight, but they don’t hit us. We will tell Boris Johnson that our fight is not over, our fight is just beginning.”

Reuters

6/11 Angela Rayner – Assistant Director

The secretary of education in the shadow, Angela Rayner, has joined the contest for the deputy leadership of the party. After ruling out the possibility of running for leadership, deputy Ashton-under-Lynne launched her candidacy for an attached warning that Labor faces the “biggest challenge” in its history and must “win or die.” She is close with leadership contender Rebecca Long Bailey

Pennsylvania

7/11 Rosena Allin-Khan – Assistant Director

The shadow sports minister, Rosena Allin-Khan, said Labor should listen with “humility” to lost voters when they launched their commitment to the deputy leadership. Writing in The independent, the deputy for Tooting reflected: “We should not have ignored the warning signs in Scotland, and now we have paid the price in the north of England, in the central region and in Wales.”

Pennsylvania

8/11 Dawn Butler – Assistant Director

Dawn Butler, secretary of women of shadow and equality, was the first to announce her candidacy for vice president. Brent’s central deputy has served in Jeremy Corbyn’s hidden cabinet since 2016

Pennsylvania

September 11 Ian Murray – Assistant Director

The only labor deputy in Scotland said that the architects of the “catastrophic failure” of the party in the December elections cannot lead the party forward

Pennsylvania

10/11 Khalid Mahmood – Assistant Director

Shadow Foreign Minister Mahmood said living in the West Midlands puts him in the ideal place to recover lost voters when he launched his bid for deputy leadership. “I am not part of the metropolitan elite, but in Birmingham, the workshop of Great Britain. I want to rebuild our country and the Labor Party.”

Pennsylvania

11/11 Richard Burgon – Assistant Director

The shadow justice secretary, Richard Burgon, introduces himself as a continuity candidate, flaunting his loyalty to Jeremy Corbyn and saying that it is wrong to blame the current leader for the electoral defeat.

Pennsylvania

1/11 Keir Starmer

The former director of public prosecutions has undoubtedly announced that he represents the leadership. It is much appreciated by both the leftists and the centrists in the party. As secretary of Brexit in the shadow of Labor, he played a key role in the eventual endorsement of the party to a second referendum.

Before becoming a deputy, he was a human rights lawyer and conducted cases in international courts, including the European Court of Human Rights. When launching its offer, Starmer said that Labor should listen to the public on how to change “restore confidence in our party as a force for good.”

A YouGov poll puts you comfortably in the lead as the preferred candidate of 36% of party members

EPA

2/11 Jess Phillips

Birmingham deputy Yardley launched her commitment to leadership, saying the party should choose a “different type of leader.” A YouGov poll shows Phillips polling in third place behind Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey with 12% of the first preference votes. Phillips has been an open critic of Corbyn and the members of his shadow cabinet. She did not mention the policy in her campaign opening message, focusing instead on how she would lead the party and her personal characteristics. Phillips said that Labor should realize that politics has changed “fundamentally” when he set out to challenge Boris Johnson “with passion, heart and precision.”

Pennsylvania

3/11 Rebecca Long Bailey

Key ally of the current left-wing leadership of the party, the deputy of Salford & Eccles is seen in some sectors as the natural successor to Corbyn and describes herself as a “proud socialist.” Very considerate by the shadow chancellor, John McDonnell. She also won applause for her performance by replacing Corbyn both in the prime minister’s questions and during the general election debates.

The shadow business secretary grew up on the Old Trafford soccer field and began her working life by serving at the pawn shop counter.

When launching its leadership offer, Long Bailey said the party needs to present a positive case for immigration as a “positive force.” He also broke up with Corbyn for Trident, saying: “If you have a deterrent, you must be prepared to use it.”

Pennsylvania

4/11 Lisa Nandy

Wigan deputy Lisa Nandy has announced that she will defend the leadership. In a letter to the Wigan Post, he said he wanted to take Labor “home” to voters in their traditional fortresses that have left the party. Nandy went on to say that he understands “that we have an opportunity to regain people’s trust in Wigan, Workington and Wrexham.” A YouGov survey shows that Nandy is the first preference for 6% of party members.

Getty

11/5 Emily Thornberry

The neighbor and friend of the Corbyn constituency, Emily Thornberry, has criticized the Brexit stance of the party, but has remained faithful to the leadership and has represented the Labor Party on several visits abroad.

The 59-year-old mother was raised on a council estate near Guildford in Surrey by her mother when her father, lawyer and human rights scholar, abandoned her family. “I was born in the Labor Party,” he said once. “I was delivering brochures for when I could reach the mailbox.”

Elected for the first time as a deputy by Islington South in 2005, the shadow secretary of Foreign Affairs launched her commitment to leadership, but the party may be looking for leadership outside its London fortress.

After regaining her seat in the same place as Corbyn, she said: “It may hurt us tonight, but they don’t hit us. We will tell Boris Johnson that our fight is not over, our fight is just beginning.”

Reuters

6/11 Angela Rayner – Assistant Director

The secretary of education in the shadow, Angela Rayner, has joined the contest for the deputy leadership of the party. After ruling out the possibility of running for leadership, deputy Ashton-under-Lynne launched her candidacy for an attached warning that Labor faces the “biggest challenge” in its history and must “win or die.” She is close with leadership contender Rebecca Long Bailey

Pennsylvania

7/11 Rosena Allin-Khan – Assistant Director

The shadow sports minister, Rosena Allin-Khan, said Labor should listen with “humility” to lost voters when they launched their commitment to the deputy leadership. Writing in The independent, the deputy for Tooting reflected: “We should not have ignored the warning signs in Scotland, and now we have paid the price in the north of England, in the central region and in Wales.”

Pennsylvania

8/11 Dawn Butler – Assistant Director

Dawn Butler, secretary of women of shadow and equality, was the first to announce her candidacy for vice president. Brent’s central deputy has served in Jeremy Corbyn’s hidden cabinet since 2016

Pennsylvania

September 11 Ian Murray – Assistant Director

The only labor deputy in Scotland said that the architects of the “catastrophic failure” of the party in the December elections cannot lead the party forward

Pennsylvania

10/11 Khalid Mahmood – Assistant Director

Shadow Foreign Minister Mahmood said living in the West Midlands puts him in the ideal place to recover lost voters when he launched his bid for deputy leadership. “I am not part of the metropolitan elite, but in Birmingham, the workshop of Great Britain. I want to rebuild our country and the Labor Party.”

Pennsylvania

11/11 Richard Burgon – Assistant Director

The shadow justice secretary, Richard Burgon, introduces himself as a continuity candidate, flaunting his loyalty to Jeremy Corbyn and saying that it is wrong to blame the current leader for the electoral defeat.

Pennsylvania

Ms. Nandy won the support of the National Union of Mine Workers, but Ms. Phillips and Mrs. Thornberry are struggling to get the support.

The latest news about Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox

At her campaign launch in Guildford on Friday, Ms. Thornberry tried to show her left credentials by referencing her efforts to help striking miners and printing workers.

The shadow cabinet minister also noted her time in Mr. Johnson’s shadow as Foreign Secretary, when she described him as a “liar and reckless charlatan.”

She told the audience: “I am standing to lead our party because I want to be the woman, and I know I can be the woman, who stands up and leads the fight against Boris Johnson.

“And we are going to need someone tough, someone tough, someone experienced and hardened to lead that fight.” Because we all know that this will be a long and difficult road back to power after the painful and crushing defeat we suffered last month. “

Meanwhile, in the follow-up comments, he added that he believed Mr. Johnson had “all kinds of problems with women.”

“I have talked to several women who have said that the way they treat them, and that they are younger women, is that they flirt with them,” he said.

“He makes fun of them and undermines them. He has problems with a woman like me. He doesn’t know what to do with me. I think he doesn’t know how to relate to women. “

Emily Thornberry’s speech for the career of the Labor leader

Ms. Long-Bailey launched her campaign with the promise of ending the “gentlemen’s politics club”, transferring the power of Westminster and introducing a green New Deal to unite the hearts of Labor.

In a speech in Manchester that paid tribute to his Salford roots, he said: “I will fight for a new green agreement that marks the beginning of a new era of prosperity, security and well-being. I will fight for investment in low-carbon industries today and tomorrow to ensure a livable planet for future generations and bring new jobs and prosperity to all regions and countries of the United Kingdom.

“I will fight for world class public services that secure our fundamental needs and free us as individuals, as families, as communities, to pursue the lives we aspire to. I will fight for the reconstruction and restoration of our landscapes, which will be multiplied many times by the natural wealth that belongs to all of us.

“And I will fight for a democratic economy. For modern democratic public property, we all share the tremendous wealth that human ingenuity and hard work can guarantee us all. ”

Rebecca Long-Bailey says she will abolish the leadership speech of the House of Lords at Work

Meanwhile, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner emerged as the clear favorite for the post of deputy with 57 percent, according to the YouGov survey.

His closest rival, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon, lagged behind with 15 percent, while Dawn Butler had 12 percent and Ian Murray and Rosena Allin-Khan were tied with 8 percent.

The new leader and deputy director of Labor will be announced on April 4.

.