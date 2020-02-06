Labeling of products from the Sahara pending the ECJ ruling

The European Commissioner for Agriculture currently provides the criteria to be met for placing imported products on the market, including products from Western Sahara. However, the measure is awaiting a decision from the European Court of Justice on the amendment of two Articles 1 and 4 of the EU-Morocco Association Agreement.

On 14 January, two Swedish MEPs asked in a written question whether the Commission intended to label products originating in Western Sahara and Northern Cyprus.

Charlie Andreas Weimers and Jessica Stegrud recalled that on 12 November 2019 the Court of Justice of the European Union (HJEU) ruled that products originating from Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories should be labeled as such.

“On the basis of this decision, does the Commission intend to impose the same on products from occupied territories such as Northern Cyprus and Western Sahara?”, They asked.

On Wednesday, February 5, the European Commissioner for Agriculture replied Janusz Wojciechowski. He stressed that «all imported products, including products originating in Western Sahara, must comply with relevant legislation, including the requirement to provide correct and not misleading information about the country of origin or origin of those products, which that case must therefore be “Western Sahara”.

Awaiting a court decision

“Morocco is one of the third countries where conformity checks have been approved by the Commission,” wrote Janusz Wojciechowski.

“The Moroccan authorities are responsible for checking compliance with marketing standards for fresh fruit and vegetables under their supervision and these authorities are responsible for contacts with the Union”.

The Commissioner then explained that the labeling of products originating in Western Sahara “is currently the subject of proceedings before the General Court” and added that it is “pending the judgment” of the European Court of Justice.

For the record, the Polisario has indeed re-appealed to the same court against the amendment of Protocols 1 and 4 of the Morocco-EU Association Agreement.