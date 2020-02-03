LA to San Francisco Greyhound Bus shooting six people shot, one woman killed

One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting aboard a Greyhound Bus.

The San Francisco-bound bus had left Los Angeles at 12.30 on Monday morning when an passenger opened fire one hour after departure.

The bus drove north on the 5 Freeway with about 40 people on board through the Lebec area when the shooting took place because the police received multiple 911 calls from panicked passengers.

The driver stopped on the hard shoulder and managed to persuade the shooter to get off the vehicle; he left and left the weapon.

The bus then drove to the nearby Valero gas station to stop and seek help for the injured passengers.

A female passenger died on the spot. Five others were rushed to the hospital; the police still have to give updates about their conditions.

The suspect was found by officers near the location where he was deposed and was detained without further incidents.

Researchers are currently trying to establish a motive.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Brian Pennings said that shooting aboard a Greyhound was “extremely rare”. “In my career I am not aware of this event,” he said ABC news.

However, there have been striking knife attacks on board Greyhound buses. In 2008, 22-year-old Canadian man Tim McLean was stabbed, decapitated and partially eaten by 40-year-old Vincent Weiguang Li. Li was later found not to be criminally responsible and was released six years later.

In October 2001, just a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks, seven people died aboard a Greyhound bus traveling from Chicago to Orlando, Florida, when Croatian passenger Damir Igrić cut the driver’s throat before hitting the vehicle in oncoming traffic.

