WESTWOOD, California – A good piece keeps the audience hanging on every word, which is why LA Theater Works ensures that every word is captured and preserved.

Greg Watanabe is one of the actors who will pick up the microphone this weekend during live performances at the University of California James Bridges Theater in Los Angeles. He has made these recordings before and says as an actor that it is a completely different experience.

“Because you have to put all your focus into the microphone,” said Watanabe, “so listening to your partner is the most important thing.”

Listening is all for L.A. Theater Works, a company that originally wanted to produce stage plays in Los Angeles.

“One day Richard Dreyfuss, who was a member of the group, said,” You know, I’ve always wanted to be on the radio, “said Susan Albert Loewenberg.” And I said that’s an interesting idea. “

They recorded a 14-hour reading from Sinclair Lewis. Babbitt and caught the attention of people like NPR and the BBC.

“We were on our way,” said Löwenberg, “and 500 and a few plays later we are here.”

With here the production manager of the company is meant everywhere. There is the weekly public radio broadcast, and their recordings are broadcast daily in China and streamed around the world.

Your extensive library contains all sizes. But Loewenberg is just as keen to reinforce what she calls exciting new voices as Qui Ngyuen, who wrote Vietgone,

“I saw it in New York at the Manhattan Theater Club and thought I had to record this piece,” she said.

Some of the pieces are recorded in the studio, but they are recorded live in front of an audience seven times a year. According to Loewenberg, the challenge is to bring something that is intended as a visual medium to life with just sound. For this, she not only relies on the actors, but also on the Foley artists.

“It’s like watching an old-fashioned radio show, except for the very, very, very high-tech,” said Loewenberg.

It’s also a unique experience for the live audience in the theater, which Watanabe says requires that you use your imagination.

“This has a much more sophisticated, participatory element that I think people really appreciate and that they like to participate,” said Watanabe.

When leafing through the titles, Loewenberg sees the library as her contribution to the history of theater – a way of preserving the material and making it accessible to a much wider audience.

“There are a lot of people who have never seen a live show before. You have no access to the theater, “said Watanabe.” That’s the nice thing about it. You can enjoy the theater anytime, anywhere if it is an audio recording. ”

Give a new meaning to the famous line of the bard “Lend me your ears.”

Information about LATW’s Live in LA series can be found here.