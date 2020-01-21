The president of the Spanish league, Javier Tebas, believes that plans such as the FIFA Club World Cup expanded or a new super league would be a “very serious mistake” that could “disturb the football ecosystem.”

The 57-year-old official criticized the world governing body for becoming “competitors” in terms of tournaments rather than mere “regulators” of sport, as well as the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, for discussing his own idea of elite league without thinking much about the distorting financial impact on sport.

Thebes said such plans come from a growing financial disparity in football, as he directly questioned the finances of Paris Saint-Germain on Deloitte’s latest Soccer Money List, with French champions still under a Fair Play investigation financial.

The president of the League did not say that Manchester City should be expelled from the Champions League in the midst of his own ongoing investigation, but said “some kind of penalty must be imposed.” He also criticized the relationship of football with the states that seek to “bleach” their image, as they questioned the organization of the Supercopa of the Spanish federation in Saudi Arabia, referring to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Thebes spoke in an extensive briefing at the launch of the new La Liga television station in London last Wednesday. Expressing his enthusiasm for the “exaggerated” media format of the competition and promoting its qualities, he spoke frankly about the possible consequences especially of a new Club World Cup.

1/17 European Super League

What would a potential ESL look like?

Getty

2/17 AC Milan

fake images

3/17 Arsenal

fake images

04/17 Atlético de Madrid

fake images

05/17 Barcelona

fake images

06/17 Bayern Munich

Bongarts / Getty Images

7/17 Borussia Dortmund

Bongarts / Getty Images

8/17 Chelsea

fake images

09/17 Inter Milan

fake images

10/17 Juventus

fake images

11/17 Liverpool

Fake images,

12/17 Manchester City

fake images

13/17 Manchester United

fake images

14/17 Marseille

AFP / Getty Images

15/17 Paris Saint-Germain

AFP / Getty Images

16/17 Real Madrid

AFP / Getty Images

17/17 Rome

fake images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated his plans at the end of the 2019 event in Qatar, with the world governing body seeking to expand the competition to 24 clubs by 2021 in China, and offer large cash prizes to compete. That happened shortly after it emerged, Pérez had organized talks with Infantino and other leading figures about an elite league for the five major league clubs.

“A challenge is the appearance of FIFA, which ceased to be regulators and organizers of national teams and began to organize other types of tournaments that compete directly with nationals,” said Thebes. “This is something that worries me because we had a kind of ecosystem, a balance between the different leagues and continues and now we have an intruder that could alter that balance.

“I think it’s amazing, a few weeks ago, Fifa was talking about how much would be paid if they went to China.” They have been talking about income redistribution, but they have not discussed the impact this would have on different countries. Imagine the two teams in Argentina, they are 40-50 million euros from a tournament like this, this would have an impact on the Argentine Super League.

“They have not analyzed the consequences of these tournaments. When there is going to be a problem with the World Cup (2022) (and the calendar) they will organize a new competition. And I think that is not the way to go. After having been reelected, I am very critical of the Club World Cup and how this whole process has come out. ”

Tebas said the Spanish league fully supports UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, challenging FIFA on this, as he criticized Pérez for the lack of concern about the possible consequences of such plans.

“I do not think that Real Madrid as an institution will abandon its fans and give up what it is currently doing and I think it would be a mistake, a very serious mistake, of Real Madrid and I think that Florentino Pérez in this Case is not aware of the consequences and this form of leadership and the type of reforms that a Super League could have and I don’t think I am aware of the impact this would have on the legacy of Real Madrid.

“I don’t think there is a true passion for these kinds of events. I always ask why we should change a system of strong international competitions … if it’s not broken, why try to fix it? It’s like building castles in the sky.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents the Club World Cup trophy (Getty)

Thebes insisted that such ideas are the result of inflation caused by events such as “financial doping,” while questioning the income of Paris Saint-Germain.

“When states finance clubs, that has an impact on wages and that means that in other countries with tighter economic controls such as Spain and Germany, clubs cannot actually ask the state for additional funding to pay those salaries.

“This causes inflation and people think about creating other competitions because Florentino Pérez and other clubs always say we need more money to support our players, many say that.

“I was quite surprised to see the report issued by Deloitte, with PSG revenues of 600 million euros that were in fifth place, I think. I’m sorry. And if we had to compare the figures with those of five years ago, I mean, it’s amazing. It is impossible to achieve that kind of growth in such a short time.

“Obviously, with PSG we were very aware of the accusations, because we have very solid evidence of this. In the case of Man City and the investigations that took place, I am not so aware of the circumstances, since I am not sure of the specificities of it.

“But obviously, a penalty should be imposed … I know the figures of Manchester City, where their income comes from and that the figures do not add up to a certain point, if we take into account the market figure, so I think it should be imposed some kind of penalty. “

Thebes highlighted the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, for criticism (Getty)

Thebes also raised questions about soccer’s relationship with the oil states, and particularly about the recent organization of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has a policy whereby they improve the image of the government through sport, bleaching its image and we all have a responsibility there. It is one thing to sell our transmission rights and the other is to go to that country where there are problems related to human rights. We must not forget what happened at the Turkish embassy 18 months ago with another journalist (Jamal Khashoggi). We must not forget these things. This happened in an embassy, ​​not in a bar, and this is very serious, at least in my opinion. Money is not the only thing that matters.

“The idea of ​​having a game there was very unfortunate due to the issue of human rights and also what happened at that embassy. We are talking about going to a country to organize different sporting events, sporting events that are very popular and are transmitted and this is something different. It is not the same as perhaps a British company that will build a subway line there. The construction of a railway line in Riyadh will not affect human rights, but we are talking about bleaching the image of a country. The money they paid for the Super Cup, I’m sure they must have lost money, millions of euros. “

